The Washington Post on Tuesday began laying off staffers, people familiar with the matter said, a widely expected move following an announcement by publisher Fred Ryan last month that the newspaper would be cutting jobs.
A spokesperson for the newspaper did not immediately respond to a request for comment and it was not immediately clear how many staffers were impacted.
But the Post had said last month it anticipated the layoffs being in the “single digit percentage” of its workforce and would not result in a “net reduction” in headcount as the outlet would invest in other areas.
This is a developing story…