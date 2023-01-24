Customers leave a Walmart Neighborhood Market on August 04, 2022 in Rohnert Park, California.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
CNN  — 

Walmart is raising its base pay from $12 to $14 an hour, the company said Tuesday. The company added that the latest round of raises are expected to bring its average hourly wage up to “more than” $17.50 an hour.

This is a developing story…