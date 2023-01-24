Ticketmaster 1994
'People are really anti-Ticketmaster now': See Pearl Jam's 1994 fight with the ticket giant
02:50 - Source: CNN Business
Top business news 16 videos
Ticketmaster 1994
'People are really anti-Ticketmaster now': See Pearl Jam's 1994 fight with the ticket giant
02:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
raising chickens backyard vpx
Egg prices rose 60 percent in a year. See how some are trying to cut costs
02:49
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Janet Yellen
Hear Janet Yellen's warning if debt ceiling agreement is not reached
02:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN
frankensons thumb
How a food review TikTok saved a struggling restaurant
02:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Senior mature business woman holding paper bill using calculator, old lady managing account finance, calculating money budget tax, planning banking loan debt pension payment sit at home kitchen table.
How the debt ceiling changes may impact you
01:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN
screengrab invisible house
See inside $18 million 'Invisible House'
00:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
sièges avion bannière
Heathrow CEO says wealthy 'should pay' aviation transition to greener fuels
01:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
job report
Layoffs are making headlines. What's really going on in the job market
01:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
A shopper checks eggs before he purchases at a grocery store in Glenview, Ill., Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. Anyone going to buy a dozen eggs these days will have to be ready to pay up because the lingering bird flu outbreak, combined with soaring feed, fuel and labor costs, has led to prices more than doubling over the past year. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Egg prices soar as shortage linked to deadly virus
02:37
Now playing
- Source: CNN
abby ehmann iso
'Sober bar' owner says she's struggling to meet unprecedented demands
03:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN
empty restaurant
Why small business owners may not feel inflation ease
02:39
Now playing
- Source: CNN
MIRAMAR, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 27: In this aerial view, single family homes are shown in a residential neighborhood on October 27, 2022 in Miramar, Florida. The rate on the average 30-year fixed mortgage hit 7.08%, up from 6.94% the week prior, according to Freddie Mac. Mortgage rates surpassed 7% for the first time since April 2002. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Is housing a buyer's market or a seller's market? CEO explains why it's neither
02:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Trump Facebook Employees Debate 02
Facebook could soon reinstate Trump. Two former senior staffers debate the decision
03:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Closeup shot of blue fire from domestic kitchen hob. Gas cooker with burning flames propane gas.
Your questions about a possible gas stove ban, answered
03:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
powell thumb sweden
Powell explains why the Fed will not 'promote a greener economy'
00:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Senior mature business woman holding paper bill using calculator, old lady managing account finance, calculating money budget tax, planning banking loan debt pension payment sit at home kitchen table.
Congress passed new retirement savings rules. Here's what they mean for you
01:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
New York CNN  — 

Lawmakers are set to grill top executives from the event ticketing industry on Tuesday after Ticketmaster’s inability to process orders for Taylor Swift’s upcoming tour left millions of fans unable to buy tickets or without their ticket even after purchase.

Joe Berchtold, the president and CFO of Ticketmaster parent company Live Nation Entertainment, is set to testify before a Senate committee on Tuesday, two months after the Swift ticketing fiasco reignited public scrutiny of the industry. Jack Groetzinger, CEO of ticketing platform SeatGeek, is also scheduled to testify at the hearing.

Tickets for Swift’s new five-month Eras Tour – which kicks off March 17 and will have 52 concerts in multiple stadiums across the United States – went on sale on Ticketmaster in mid November. Heavy demand snarled the ticketing site, infuriating fans who couldn’t snag tickets. Customers complained about Ticketmaster not loading, saying the platform didn’t allow them to access tickets, even if they had a pre-sale code for verified fans.

NSAI Songwriter-Artist of the Decade honoree, Taylor Swift performs onstage during NSAI 2022 Nashville Songwriter Awards at Ryman Auditorium on September 20, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)
NSAI Songwriter-Artist of the Decade honoree, Taylor Swift performs onstage during NSAI 2022 Nashville Songwriter Awards at Ryman Auditorium on September 20, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)
Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

Some Taylor Swift fans could have a second chance at snagging tour tickets, Ticketmaster says

Unable to resolve the problems, Ticketmaster subsequently canceled Swift’s concert ticket sales to the general public, citing “extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand.”

As fury grew among legions of hardcore Swifties, Swift herself weighed in on the fiasco. “It goes without saying that I’m extremely protective of my fans,” Swift wrote on Instagram in November. “It’s really difficult for me to trust an outside entity with these relationships and loyalties, and excruciating for me to just watch mistakes happen with no recourse.”

As a result, the US Senate Judiciary Committee has scheduled the hearing on Tuesday, titled “That’s The Ticket: Promoting Competition and Protecting Consumers in Live Entertainment” to examine the lack of competition in the ticketing industry.

“The issues within America’s ticketing industry were made painfully obvious when Ticketmaster’s website failed hundreds of thousands of fans hoping to purchase tickets for Taylor Swift’s new tour, but these problems are not new,” Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who sits on the committee, said in a statement about the hearing. “We will examine how consolidation in the live entertainment and ticketing industries harms customers and artists alike. Without competition to incentivize better services and fair prices, we all suffer the consequences.”

In addition to the executives, the committee said witnesses at the hearing will include Jerry Mickelson, CEO of Jam Productions, one of the largest producers of live entertainment, and singer-songwriter Clyde Lawrence.

Lawrence, who has composed music for motion pictures including the Disney+ holiday comedy movie “Noelle,” wrote an opinion piece for The New York Times in December titled “Taylor Swift’s Live Nation Debacle Is Just the Beginning,” in which he criticized Live Nation for allegedly being a monopoly and detrimental to artists.

“Whether it meets the legal definition of a monopoly or not, Live Nation’s control of the live music ecosystem is staggering,” he wrote.

The merger

Criticism of Ticketmaster’s dominance dates back decades, but the Swift ticketing incident has once again turned that issue into a dinner table discussion at many households.

Concert promoter Live Nation and ticketing company Ticketmaster, two of the largest companies in the concert business, announced their merger in 2009. The deal at the time raised concerns, including from the US Department of Justice, that it would create a near-monopoly in the industry.

The Justice Department allowed the Live Nation-Ticketmaster merger to proceed despite a 2010 court filing in the case that raised objections to the merger. In the filing, the Justice Department said that Ticketmaster’s share among major concert venues exceeded 80%.

Ticketmaster disputes that market share estimate and says it holds at most just over 30% of the concert market, according to comments on NPR recently by Berchtold.

‘Customers are the ones that pay the price’

While irate fans were left scrambling to wade through the Swift ticket confusion, their collective anger caught lawmakers’ attention.

Members of Congress used the debacle to criticize Ticketmaster’s control of the live music industry, saying that because Ticketmaster dominates so heavily, it has no reason to make things better for the millions of customers who have no other choice.

“Ticketmaster’s power in the primary ticket market insulates it from the competitive pressures that typically push companies to innovate and improve their services,” Klobuchar, who chairs the antitrust subcommittee, wrote in an open letter to Ticketmaster’s CEO in November. “That can result in the types of dramatic service failures we saw this week, where consumers are the ones that pay the price.”

Taylor Swift, here in November, will direct her first feature film.
Taylor Swift, here in November, will direct her first feature film.
Tommaso Boddi/WireImage/Getty Images

Taylor Swift set to make her feature directorial debut

Senator Richard Blumenthal echoed Klobuchar’s concerns. He tweeted at the time that the tour “is a perfect example of how the Live Nation/Ticketmaster merger harms consumers by creating a near-monopoly.”

In December, lawmakers from the House Energy and Commerce Committee sent a letter to Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino, demanding a briefing on what went wrong and what steps the company is taking to fix the problems.

“The recent pre-sales ticketing process for Taylor Swift’s upcoming Eras tour – in which millions of fans endured delays, lockouts, and competition with aggressive scammers, scalpers and bots – raises concerns over the potential unfair and deceptive practices that face consumers and eventgoers,” the committee wrote in its letter.

The committee noted it had previously raised concerns about the industry’s business practices and said it wanted to meet with Rapino to discuss how the company processes tickets for concerts and major tours. It also wants answers about how Ticketmaster plans to improve in the future.

taylor swift 1989 tour
Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

This Valentine's Day, you can visit a Taylor Swift-themed 'breakup bar' in Chicago

Brian A. Marks, a senior lecturer in the department of economics and business analytics at University of New Haven’s Pompea College of Business, said he would have liked Swift to make an appearance at the hearing.

“This hearing seems to be focused on Swift and what happened with the ticket sales. We also have to remember that Taylor Swift and her team negotiated a contract with Ticketmaster for sale of her concert ticket,” said Marks.

“Will Congress want to look at that contract? To me, what happened with the Swift concert tickets was not necessarily the result of Ticketmaster being the dominant player in the industry,” he said. Artists, and especially larger artists like Swift, “are free to elsewhere,” he said. “This point may get missed in tomorrow’s hearing.”

– CNN’s Frank Pallotta, Chris Isidore and David Goldman contributed to this story