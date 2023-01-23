monterey park suspect aerials SPLIT
A timeline of the Monterey Park shooting suspect's final day
02:26 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 17 videos
monterey park suspect aerials SPLIT
A timeline of the Monterey Park shooting suspect's final day
02:26
Now playing
- Source: CNN
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's office released a photo of the mass shooting suspect on Twitter, calling him, "armed and dangerous." "On Saturday January 21, 2023 at 10:22 PM the suspect male/adult/Asian pictured above was involved in a shooting," the tweet said with a photo of the suspect. "Investigators have identified him as a Homicide suspect and he should be considered armed and dangerous. Contact LASD Homicide with any information at 323-890-5000."
Monterey Park shooting suspect found dead. Sheriff explains what happened
02:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN
bash mccaul split
Hear GOP lawmaker's plan that he says would help prevent mass shootings
02:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN
lisa marie memorial
Duchess of York, Billy Corgan pay tribute to Lisa Marie Presley at memorial
03:34
Now playing
- Source: CNN
dick durbin joe biden split
'Let's be honest about it': Durbin says docs scandal has diminished Biden's stature
02:06
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Joe Manchin sotu video 01 22 2023
Manchin says Biden is making a mistake with the debt ceiling
02:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
George Santos Airport
'Sue me for having a life': Santos responds to drag photo
03:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN
FL diver rescue orig thumb 2
See family erupt with excitement as they spot son lost at sea
01:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A sign at a bus shelter shows the national debt in Washington, DC on January 20, 2023. - The US Treasury said it began taking measures Thursday to prevent a default on government debt as theÊcountry hit its borrowing limit. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
The clock is ticking on US debt. What's at stake for you?
06:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 13: U.S. President Joe Biden participates in a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio in the Oval Office at the White House on January 13, 2023 in Washington, DC. Fumio is meeting with Biden to reaffirm the U.S.-Japan strategic relationship in the Indo-Pacific as military tensions rise in the region. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
CNN reporter calls out 'shift' by Justice Department in Biden documents investigation
02:29
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Atlanta Cop City Protest SCREENGRAB
See video from the scene of 'Cop City' protest in Atlanta
01:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN
brown turner split vpx
Pamela Brown presses GOP House Intelligence chair on Trump documents
04:27
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Ron Klain, former White House Ebola response coordinator, testifies before the Emergency Preparedness, Response and Recovery Subcommittee hearing on "Community Perspectives on Coronavirus Preparedness and Response" on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on March 10, 2020.
White House chief of staff Ron Klain is expected to step down. Hear who could replace him
02:12
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nigel gould-davies putin split
'Putin has no red lines': Ex-ambassador explains Putin's mindset
02:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Kevin McCarthy SE Cupp Marjorie Taylor Greene Split
SE Cupp calls out Kevin McCarthy over Marjorie Taylor Greene appointment
01:49
Now playing
- Source: CNN
daytona beach hospital shooting SCREENGRAB
Doctor describes 'pandemonium' in hospital after woman barricaded herself in room
02:02
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Three Marines Arrested US Capitol SCREENGRAB
See how authorities found active-duty Marines arrested for breaching Capitol on January 6
01:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
CNN  — 

The shooting at a Monterey Park, California, dance studio Saturday night set off a 12-hour manhunt for the gunman who carried out the attack that left 11 people dead and almost as many injured.

Authorities were able to track him down by tracing the semi-automatic weapon he was holding, which yielded his name and description.

This is what we know about how the shooting and manhunt unfolded.

10:22 p.m. PT Saturday, January 21: Shots are fired at a dance studio

A man enters and starts shooting inside Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park near a Lunar New Year celebration.

Police respond within three minutes of the first call for help. When they arrive at the dance studio, they see chaos and “extensive carnage,” says Monterey Park Police Chief Scott Wiese.

“There were wounded people. There were people trying to flee out all the doors,” Wiese said. “Inside, they came across a scene that none of them had been prepared for.”

Around 10:45 p.m. PT: The gunman appears at a second dance studio

A man with a gun entered the Lai Lai Ballroom in Alhambra, not long after a shooting inside a different dance studio.
A man with a gun entered the Lai Lai Ballroom in Alhambra, not long after a shooting inside a different dance studio.
Damian Dovarganes/AP

The armed man shows up at the Lai Lai Ballroom & Studio in nearby Alhambra, a few miles away from the site of the shooting. Witness Brandon Tsay hears the door close and “the sound of metal,” he told ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

Tsay says he realized then he needed to disarm the man, he told GMA.

“When I got the courage, I lunged at him with both my hands, grabbed the weapon and we had a struggle,” Tsay said. “We struggled into the lobby, trying to get this gun away from each other.”

However, authorities say two people wrestled a gun away from the man, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna.

The weapon is recovered by authorities. It is identified as a magazine-fed semi-automatic assault pistol that had an extended large capacity magazine attached to it, the sheriff said.

“They saved lives. This could’ve been much worse,” he said.

Late night Saturday: A manhunt ensues

A description of a white van seen leaving the Alhambra dance studio is broadcast to area law enforcement agencies. This sparks a manhunt across the region.

8:35 a.m. PT Sunday: Police release a description of the suspect

The suspected gunman is still at large, says Luna.

The person who fled the scene is preliminarily described as “a male Asian,” he says, adding there were different descriptions from witnesses and victims.

10:20 a.m. PT Sunday, January 22: The white van is found

Law enforcement personnel open the door of a van driven by the suspect, in Torrance, California.
Law enforcement personnel open the door of a van driven by the suspect, in Torrance, California.
Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images

Torrance Police officers find the white van matching the description near Hawthorne and Sepulveda Boulevards in Torrance, according to Luna.

When officers drove behind the vehicle, it entered a shopping center parking lot. When officers exit their vehicle, they hear one gunshot.

The officers retreat and call for backup. Armored vehicles arrive and block the van from moving.

11:21 a.m. PT: Authorities share photos of the suspect

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department releases photos of the suspect in the mass shooting.

Luna tweets photos of the man, saying investigators have identified him as a homicide suspect who should be considered “armed and dangerous.”

12:52 p.m. PT: The suspect is dead

A SWAT team clears the area and finds the suspect had shot himself inside the white van, according to Luna. The suspect is pronounced dead at the scene. Several pieces of evidence are found in the van linking the suspect to Monterey Park and Alhambra. A handgun was also found in the van.

Police guard the area near the site of a mass shooting in Monterey Park, California.
Police guard the area near the site of a mass shooting in Monterey Park, California.
Mike Blake/Reuters

5:21 p.m. PT: Police name the suspect

Luna says investigators have confirmed the man found dead in the white van after the standoff is the same person suspected of carrying out the mass shooting in Monterey Park.

The suspect is identified as 72-year-old Huu Can Tran, according to Luna.

CNN’s Dakin Andone, Elizabeth Wolfe, Holly Yan, Chris Boyette, Seán Federico-O’Murchú, Nouran Salahieh, Jeffrey Winter, Casey Tolan, Scott Glover and Michelle Watson contributed to this report.