CNN —

The FBI maintains a public list of its 10 most-wanted fugitives, all of whom have been linked to abhorrent crimes. The only woman currently on the list is known as a “cryptoqueen” who scammed people out of $4 billion and then vanished without a trace.

A 72-year-old man has been confirmed as the person suspected of carrying out a deadly mass shooting at a dance studio in Monterey Park, California, on Saturday, police said. The shooting left 10 people dead and 10 others injured as the city’s large Asian American community was celebrating Lunar New Year weekend. The alleged gunman had once been a regular presence at the studio, several sources told CNN. On Sunday, the suspect was found dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside a vehicle after a standoff with police. While authorities work to determine the gunman’s motive, members of the Monterey Park community remain in shock and mourning. President Joe Biden offered his condolences to the victims on Sunday and ordered flags to fly at half-staff at the White House and other federal buildings.

The IRS will start accepting 2022 federal income tax returns beginning today. Of course, you have several months to send in your documents before the April 18 deadline – but there may be a few things you can do now to increase the amount of your refund or reduce the amount you will owe. First, review your last year’s return. Refund amounts might be very different than they were last year because several popular tax breaks have changed since you filed in 2021. It’s also important to make sure you claimed all the enhanced tax breaks you were eligible for. If you didn’t claim them, you can file an amended return. Among other strategies, there’s also still time to make certain contributions that may be deductible. Or, if you simply need more time to file, anyone can apply for – and will automatically be granted – a six-month extension until October 16 if the proper documentation is completed.

The FBI found more classified materials at President Biden’s Wilmington, Delaware, home on Friday. The discoveries have emboldened congressional Republicans and rattled some Democrats, including Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin who agreed that Biden has lost the “high ground” in criticism over classified materials. Following the latest search, the DOJ took “six items consisting of documents with classification markings and surrounding materials, some of which were from the President’s service in the Senate and some of which were from his tenure as Vice President,” Bob Bauer, the president’s personal attorney, said in a statement. Separately, Jeff Zients, who ran Biden’s Covid-19 response effort and served in high-ranking roles in the Obama administration, is expected to replace Ron Klain as the next White House chief of staff. Klain is expected to step down in the coming weeks.

Western leaders are putting pressure on Germany to send Leopard 2 tanks to Kyiv after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on allies to help bolster his country’s defense against Russia’s invasion. Amid growing frustration at Berlin’s indecision over whether to dispatch its tanks to Ukraine, Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki criticized Germany for “wasting time” and announced plans to build a coalition of countries ready to send advanced weaponry to Kyiv. “Ukraine and Europe will win this war – with or without Germany,” Morawiecki said. “However, it is up to Germany whether they want to join the mission of stopping Russia’s barbarism, or whether they will watch it passively, dooming themselves to being recorded on the wrong side of history.”

High prices are driving an increase in attempts to smuggle eggs into the US from Mexico, according to border officials. “The San Diego Field Office has recently noticed an increase in the number of eggs intercepted at our ports of entry,” director of field operations Jennifer De La O said in a tweet. “Failure to declare agriculture items can result in penalties of up to $10,000,” she said. The rise in attempted egg smuggling can be attributed to the spiking cost of eggs in the US, a Customs and Border Protection specialist told CNN. A massive outbreak of deadly avian flu among American chicken flocks has caused egg prices to skyrocket, climbing more than 11% from November to December and nearly 60% annually, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

220 million

That’s about how many people in Pakistan were left without power this morning after a countrywide outage. Pakistan’s national grid went down at around 7:30 a.m. local time, the country’s Ministry of Energy said, adding “system maintenance work is progressing rapidly.” Power in some cities has since been restored, but many others remain impacted.

“Our city is at its breaking point.”

– New York City Mayor Eric Adams, issuing a statement Saturday on the continued influx of asylum-seekers entering the city. Approximately 41,000 asylum-seekers have arrived in New York City since last spring and nearly 28,000 are currently in the state’s care, Adams said. City officials also said they will soon open a relief center in a cruise ship terminal to provide additional temporary shelter options.

Choreographed, limb-centric performance / Sadeck Waff

Impressive limb-centric performance

French dancer Sadeck Waff choreographed this beautifully synchronized routine with 128 performers seated in wheelchairs. (Click here to view)