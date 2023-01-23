CNN —

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer has sent a letter to the US Secret Service requesting the visitor logs from President Joe Biden’s home in Wilmington, Delaware, where more classified documents have been found.

In the letter, Comer, a Kentucky Republican lawmaker, says there has been a “lack of transparency” from the White House.

“Given the White House’s lack of transparency regarding President Biden’s residential visitor logs, the Committee seeks information from the Secret Service regarding who had access to his home since serving as Vice President,” Comer wrote.

“The U.S. Secret Service (Secret Service) protected President Biden during the time he stored these classified materials at his Wilmington residence,” the letter states.

Comer is asking for the Secret Service to turn over “all documents and communications related to visitor information” at Biden’s Wilmington home to the panel by February 6, and to encompass records from January 20, 2017 to present.

CNN has reached out to the Secret Service to request comment on Comer’s letter.

The White House counsel’s office has said there are no visitors logs that track guests who come and go from Biden’s Wilmington home.

Anthony Guglielmi, a spokesman for the US Secret Service, has also said the agency does not independently maintain visitor logs for Biden’s home in Wilmington. The agency provides security for the property, and screens visitors before they arrive to Biden’s home, but does not maintain records of those visitors. Biden and his staff determine who is permitted onto the property.

Guglielmi said the Secret Service does not independently maintain visitor logs at the Wilmington home because it is a “private residence.”

Additionally, the Secret Service did not maintain a presence at Biden’s Wilmington home between mid-2017 and March 2020. Biden lost federal protection in mid-2017, as is protocol, when he finished his term as vice president. The Secret Service protection resumed in March 2020 when he became the presumptive Democratic nominee.

FBI investigators on Friday found additional classified material while conducting a search of Biden’s Wilmington home.

Bob Bauer, the president’s personal attorney, said in a statement that during the search, which took place over nearly 13 hours Friday, “DOJ took possession of materials it deemed within the scope of its inquiry, including six items consisting of documents with classification markings and surrounding materials, some of which were from the President’s service in the Senate and some of which were from his tenure as Vice President. DOJ also took for further review personally handwritten notes from the vice-presidential years.”

Those six items are in addition to materials previously found at Biden’s Wilmington residence and in his private office.