House Democratic Whip Katherine Clark’s daughter was arrested and charged with assault after an encounter with police during a protest in Boston on Saturday, according to a press release from the Boston Police Department.
Riley Dowell, 23, was found by police tagging the Parkman Bandstand monument “NO COP CITY” and “ACAB”. While police tried to arrest Dowell, protesters surrounded officers and one was hit in the face and bleeding, according to the press release.
The release referred to Dowell by her birth name.
Clark confirmed the release in a tweet Sunday.
“Last night, my daughter was arrested in Boston, Massachusetts. I love Riley, and this is a very difficult time in the cycle of joy and pain in parenting,” Clark wrote. “This will be evaluated by the legal system, and I am confident in that process.”
This story is breaking and will be updated.