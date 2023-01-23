job report
Layoffs are making headlines. What's really going on in the job market
01:41 - Source: CNN Business
Latest in tech 16 videos
job report
Layoffs are making headlines. What's really going on in the job market
01:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
corvette eray thumb
See the first electrified and fastest-accelerating Corvette
01:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Trump Facebook Employees Debate 02
Facebook could soon reinstate Trump. Two former senior staffers debate the decision
03:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
19 TikTok STOCK
Experts raising alarm over 'crisis' of TikTok's impact on mental health
03:12
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Quirky CES Products Split
See CES 2023's weirdest new technologies
02:25
Now playing
- Source: CNN
VIDEO THUMBNAIL self driving stroller
'The stroller takes care of itself': See how this self-driving stroller works
01:30
Now playing
- Source: CNN
BMW CES 2023
Watch this color changing BMW in action
01:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Foreman dnt AI
Artificial Intelligence can write as well as humans. See how it works
02:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Bill Gates
Here's what school protocols Bill Gates thinks didn't work during pandemic
01:27
Now playing
- Source: CNN
youtube roundup thumbnail
What's popular on YouTube in 2022? Here's all you need to know
01:25
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Apple AirTag Lauren Hughes stalking
Her ex-boyfriend stalked her using an AirTag. Now, she's suing Apple
03:36
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
sbf madoff
Is SBF the new Madoff? We asked the former head Madoff prosecutor.
03:23
Now playing
- Source: CNN
01 trump nft trading card
Late night roasts Trump over NFT trading cards
01:12
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Twitter Musk
CNN reporter explains how shadow banning works
04:49
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Sam Bankman-Fried, who founded and led FTX until a liquidity crunch forced the cryptocurrency exchange to declare bankruptcy, is escorted out of the Magistrate Court building in Nassau, Bahamas December 13, 2022. REUTERS/Dante Carrer
Prosecutor: FTX founder committed 'one of the biggest financial frauds' in US history
02:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A girl is holding her smartphone with the logo of the short video app TikTok in her hands.
Can the Chinese government get your data from TikTok? Analyst weighs in
03:07
Now playing
- Source: CNN
New York CNN  — 

Software giant Salesforce (CRM), one of the 30 stocks in the venerable Dow Jones Industrial Average, had a miserable 2022. Now the company is under attack from a big hedge fund that wants to shake things up at the company that owns Slack.

Elliott Management, a firm that has taken activist stakes in Pinterest (PINS), PayPal (PYPL), Twitter (before Elon Musk acquired it) and former CNN owner AT&T (T) over the past few years, is now targeting Salesforce. Shares of Salesforce rose more than 4% on the news in early trading Monday.

A source close to the situation said that Elliott Management took a multi-billion dollar stake in Salesforce. Elliott would not divulge the size of its position in Salesforce to CNN Business, but the company did confirm its investment.

“Salesforce is one of the preeminent software companies in the world, and having followed the company for nearly two decades we have developed a deep respect for [Salesforce CEO] Marc Benioff and what he has built,” said Elliott managing partner Jesse Cohn in a statement to CNN Business.

“We look forward to working constructively with Salesforce to realize the value befitting a company of its stature,” Cohn added.

Marc Benioff, Co-Chair, TIME, Chair and Co-CEO, Salesforce, speaks onstage at the TIME100 Summit 2022 at Jazz at Lincoln Center on June 7, 2022 in New York City.
Marc Benioff, Co-Chair, TIME, Chair and Co-CEO, Salesforce, speaks onstage at the TIME100 Summit 2022 at Jazz at Lincoln Center on June 7, 2022 in New York City.
Jemal Countess/Getty Images for TIME

Marc Benioff would buy Twitter if he could

Salesforce was not immediately available for comment.

Shares of Salesforce plunged nearly 50% last year due to slowing growth and management turmoil. Co-CEO Bret Taylor stepped down, leaving Salesforce chairman and co-founder Benioff as sole CEO.

The company also recently announced plans to lay off around 10% of its staff due to the weakness in the tech sector.

Salesforce, like many other tech firms that are now cutting jobs, hired aggressively during the early stages of the Covid-19 pandemic, as the work from home boom led to a surge in demand for cloud software that made it easier for companies to manage their businesses remotely.

Benioff was even named CEO of the Year by CNN Business for 2020.

However, Salesforce spent a LOT of money over the past few years on acquisitions, scooping up workforce productivity tool Slack as well as software firms Tableau and MuleSoft for nearly $50 billion. Investors are now wondering if the deals were worth it.

Salesforce also has to contend with tough competition from the likes of Oracle (ORCL), German software giant SAP (SAP) and Microsoft (MSFT), which has a top Slack rival in Teams.