gupta screengrab vpx
Will approaching winter mean new Covid-19 surge?
04:20 - Source: CNN
Coronavirus 15 videos
gupta screengrab vpx
Will approaching winter mean new Covid-19 surge?
04:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN
china corona nyc
Artist wears 27 hazmat suits to protest China's policies
03:08
Now playing
- Source: CNN
hong kong tourism
See how Hong Kong is trying to revitalize itself after Covid-19
02:23
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Late night Joe Biden
See late night reactions to President Biden claiming pandemic over
01:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Patient using video game treatment long haul covid gupta pkg vpx
Dr. Gupta: This treatment for 'brain fog' from long-Covid just might surprise you
04:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN
joe rogan aaron rogers covid vaccination orig mg_00000000.png
Aaron Rodgers tells Joe Rogan why he didn't get vaccinated for Covid
02:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
BARTLETT, ILLINOIS - MAY 01: Seven-year-old Hamza Haqqani, a 2nd grade student at Al-Huda Academy, uses a computer to participate in an E-learning class with his teacher and classmates while at his home on May 01, 2020 in Bartlett, Illinois. Al-Huda Academy, an Islam based private school that teaches pre-school through the 6th grade students, has had to adopt an E-learning program to finish the school year after all schools in the state were forced to cancel classes in an attempt to curtail the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
How Covid upended children's lives
10:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
hotez vpx
'Wasn't too surprising': Doctor reacts to Biden's positive Covid test
02:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
video thumbnail wuhan market 1
New studies suggest Covid-19 likely originated from Wuhan wet market
01:39
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Dr. Anthony Fauci
Dr. Fauci gives update on Biden's Covid-19 infection
05:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
doctor jonathan reiner
'This was entirely predictable': Doctor on Biden testing positive for Covid-19
01:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Jill Biden
Jill Biden speaks out after President Biden contracts Covid-19
00:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN
brian china economic crisis wang 0715
'I'm losing my mind': Chinese depositor loses life savings in bank
03:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 21: A man is asked to cough into his arm as part of testing for COVID-19, by a member of the Los Angeles Fire Department wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) in Skid Row, amidst the coronavirus pandemic on April 21, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. 43 people tested positive for COVID-19 at one nearby Skid Row homeless shelter. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Doctor: Covid-19 BA.5 variant is highly transmissible
02:31
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Fauci
Dr. Fauci explains why new BA.5 subvariant is concerning
04:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN
CNN  — 

The US Food and Drug Administration wants to simplify the Covid-19 vaccine process to look more like what happens with the flu vaccine, according to documents posted online on Monday. That could include streamlining the vaccine composition, immunization schedules and periodic updates of Covid-19 vaccines.

The FDA said it expects to assess circulating strains of the virus that causes Covid-19 at least annually and decide in June which strains to select for the fall season, much like the process to update annual flu vaccines.

Moving forward, the agency said, most people may need only one dose of the latest Covid-19 shot to restore protection, regardless of how many shots they have already received. Two doses may be needed for people who are very young and haven’t been exposed, or for the elderly or immune-compromised, according to the FDA’s briefing document for its vaccine advisers.

The agency is urging a shift toward only one vaccine composition, rather than a combination of monovalent vaccines, which are currently used for primary shots and target only one strain, and bivalent vaccines, which are currently used for booster doses and target more than one strain.

Get CNN Health's weekly newsletter

Sign up here to get The Results Are In with Dr. Sanjay Gupta every Tuesday from the CNN Health team.

“This simplification of vaccine composition should reduce complexity, decrease vaccine administration errors due to the complexity of the number of different vial presentations, and potentially increase vaccine compliance by allowing clearer communication,” the FDA said.

The FDA’s plan was first reported by National Public Radio.

The agency’s independent vaccine advisers, the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee, are scheduled to meet on Thursday to discuss the future of Covid-19 vaccine regimens, and will be asked to vote on whether they recommend parts of FDA’s plan.