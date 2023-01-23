CNN —
Mexican comedian Leopoldo Roberto Garcia Pelaez Benitez, who performed as “Polo Polo,” died on Monday, his family announced.
He was 78.
His son, Paul Garcia, told Mexican broadcaster TV Azteca that his father had vascular dementia and died of natural causes at his home.
Born in Leon, Guanajuato, Benitez was known for his colorful jokes and rose to fame in the 1980s. The comedian also starred in a number of television series, including “La Escuelita VIP” in 2004 in which he played himself.
Developing story…