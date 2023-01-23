Today, you’ll find a deal on Logitech Pop Keys, a discounted Blue Yeti Microphone and savings on our favorite affordable electric toothbrush. All that and more below.

Reader Favorite Sheertex Anniversary Sale Sheertex Sheertex’s unbreakable tights have reached cult status for their extreme durability, and now you can shop a bunch of their bestsellers for up to 60% off. From minimalist classics to colorful shapewear to patterned stockings, these tights promise to be a pair that’ll last more than a season. Shop this sale now before it ends and get the Classic Sheer Rip-Resist Tights for just $35, the lowest price we’ve seen.

Editor Favorite Logitech Pop Keys $100 From $80 at Amazon Logitech POP These colorful Logitech keyboards offer more than just novelty. Our reviewer found that they deliver satisfying typing, useful emoji keys and multi-device support for an all-around great experience. Whether you’re streamlining your WFH setup or just upgrading in the new year, this keyboard is all the motivation you’ll need to get started working. Save $20 on two colors right now and clack-clack-clack your little heart out.

Lowest Price Blue Yeti Microphone $130 $65 at GameStop Mike Andronico/CNN Practically everyone agrees — the Blue Yeti microphone is the best mid-price microphone out there. Whether you’re podcasting, streaming or anything in between, the Blue Yeti boasts superior sound quality and a variety of helpful features and controls. Now $65 in the Blackout color, this microphone is currently the lowest price we’ve seen.

Best Tested Brightline Sonic Rechargeable Toothbrush $30 $23 at Amazon Brightline Upgrade your oral hygiene without breaking the bank. The Brightline Sonic Rechargeable Toothbrush, our pick for an affordable electric toothbrush, provides a straightforward and effective electric toothbrush experience. Regularly $30, right now you can get our pick for just $23 at Amazon.

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Styler $50 $34 at Amazon Amazon Don’t blow your chance to buy the coveted Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Styler while it’s on sale. The top-rated hair tool is similar to our pick for best budget hair dryer, but comes in a paddle shape rather than a round brush design. Now under $35 at Amazon, this is the lowest price we’ve seen for the styler in months, so grab it on sale now for salon-quality blowouts at home.

More deals to shop

• A classic for a reason, Hydro Flask’s famous insulated water bottle is on sale right now at Amazon. Get 23% off this 32-ounce wide-mouthed bottle that’s durable enough for all your adventures.

• Planning a tropical vacation this winter? Nisolo’s breathable, handcrafted leather huarache sandals are the perfect neutral footwear choice for exploring, plus the brand ensures zero net carbon and a living wage for its employees. Through the end of the month, new customers can score 20% off their first purchase with the exclusive code 2023NISOLO.

• At Underscored, ThermoWorks is our most trusted thermometer brand when it comes to grilling. Today only, the brand is offering its durable, pocket-sized ThermoPop at a solid discount.

• Woot! is offering this Xbox Elite wireless controller at 23% off, today only.

• The Hoover Dual Spin Pet Plus can tackle any mess and deep clean carpets and upholstery with ease — and right now it’s 62% off.

• Save on this streamlined Tineco cordless vac for easy cleanups anytime, anywhere.

• Score a $50 Gap gift card for just $40 right now for easy, no-brainer savings on your next purchase.

• Save on footwear from Nike, New Balance, Under Armour and more right now at Woot!

• This 17-piece SimpliSafe security system is on sale today at Best Buy.

• The pint-sized Cricut EasyPress is ideal for all your small craft projects, and it’s $30 off right now.

Deals you may have missed

Patagonia Winter Sale Patagonia Patagonia sales are rare — like, once-in-a-blue-moon rare. Fortunately, Patagonia just added a ton of styles, including cold-weather favorites, to its online sale section, so you can browse items at discounts up to 40%. Bestsellers, including Baggies, pullovers and flannels, are on sale just in time to stock up for yourself and any outdoorsy loved ones. Whether you’re roughing it in the backcountry or just walking the dog around the block, Patagonia styles are made to last.

Editor Favorite Baggu Warehouse Sale Baggu If you’re anything like this writer, you’re a major Baggu fan. The brand makes sturdy, versatile bags and accessories that consistently elicit compliments. Now through Jan. 23, you can find discounts on bags, pouches, home goods, masks and more up to 60% off, including rare and out-of-print styles. Shop now before all the best stuff is sold out.

Best Tested Kindle Paperwhite Kids $160 $110 at Amazon Amazon If you’ve got a budding bookworm in your home, why not give them the gift of reading via this portable e-reader that comes in fun, colorful cases especially for kids? Whether they like fantasy series, comics or anything in between, you can ensure that they’ll always have their next book on hand. Our pick for a kid-friendly e-reader, the Kindle Paperwhite Kids, is $50 off right now — and simultaneously, the brand-new 2022 Kindle Kids is at its lowest price yet.

