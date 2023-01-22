Start your week smart: Biden, Mass shooting, Atlanta, King Charles III, Buzz Aldrin

CNN —

Welcome to the Year of the Rabbit! Today is Lunar New Year, but celebrations in many parts of the world will occur over several days – collectively referred to as the Spring Festival. One Lunar New Year tradition involves eating what are known as longevity noodles, a ritual that can be traced back more than 2,000 years.

The weekend that was

• FBI investigators on Friday found additional classified material while conducting a search of President Joe Biden’s home in Wilmington, Delaware.

• At least 10 people are dead and at least 10 others are hospitalized after a mass shooting in Monterey Park, California, Saturday night, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

• Six people were arrested Saturday night in downtown Atlanta during protests that came in response to a proposed police training facility and the fatal police shooting of an activist earlier in the week.

• Buckingham Palace has revealed details of King Charles III’s coronation, which will see three days of celebrations across the country during which the public will be invited to participate.

• Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin, who became the second person to ever set foot on the moon in 1969 following crewmate Neil Armstrong, married his “longtime love” on his 93rd birthday on Friday.

The week ahead

Monday

Tax season officially gets underway on January 23. That’s the first day the IRS will start accepting 2022 federal income tax returns. Before you start to panic, that is not the day your return is due. You still have until April 18 before you start to sweat. What happened to the traditional April 15 deadline? Well, it falls on a Saturday this year, and the following Monday is Emancipation Day in Washington, DC, where the IRS is headquartered.

Tuesday

The judge overseeing the Atlanta-area special grand jury that has been investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and his allies violated the law in their efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia has scheduled a hearing for January 24 to determine whether all or part of the jury’s report should be made public. Special grand juries in Georgia are not authorized to issue indictments, but the report will serve as a mechanism for the jury to recommend whether Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis should pursue indictments in her election interference investigation.

The trial of disgraced former South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh, who is accused of killing his wife and son and being involved in financial crimes and fraud schemes, is set to begin on Tuesday. Maggie and Paul Murdaugh were found dead on the night of June 7, 2021, after Murdaugh called 911 to report he had discovered them fatally shot at the family’s property in Islandton, South Carolina.

Also on Tuesday, we’ll learn just how close we are to the end of the world. For the past 75 years, the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists has published a new Doomsday Clock – the hands of which indicate how close humanity is to midnight and the apocalypse. A year ago, the clock stood at 100 seconds to midnight. Since then, Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine, renewing fears of the potential for global nuclear war.

Thursday

A federal judge has ordered Boeing to appear in federal court in Texas on January 26 for an arraignment on a fraud charge involving the certification of the 737 MAX. In 2021, Boeing and the US government entered into a deferred prosecution agreement without involving family members of the 737 MAX crash victims, who then argued to the court that they should have been allowed to participate in the case under a federal crime victim law. In October, the judge sided with them.

Friday

January 27 is International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

One Thing: Western Water Wars

Photos of the week

What’s happening in entertainment

TV and streaming

Oscar winner Riz Ahmed and “M3GAN” star Allison Williams will announce the nominees for the 95th Academy Awards on Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. ET.

“The 1619 Project,” a six-part documentary series based on The New York Times’ deep dive into the legacy of slavery, premieres Thursday on Hulu.

“Poker Face” from “Knives Out” director Rian Johnson arrives on Peacock Thursday. Natasha Lyonne produces and stars in this 10-part mystery series about a woman who can tell when people are lying.

And “Shotgun Wedding” blasts its way onto Amazon Prime Video on Friday. Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel star in this action comedy about a wedding that turns violent.

What’s happening in sports

Football

The NFL playoffs continue later today when the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Buffalo Bills in the AFC divisional round. The last time these two teams faced each other, Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field. On Saturday, the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars to advance to the AFC championship game, while the Philadelphia Eagles beat the New York Giants to move on to the NFC championship game.

Tennis

The quarterfinals of the Australian Open begin Monday in Melbourne following a number of notable upsets over the weekend.

Quiz time!

