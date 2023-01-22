Jerusalem CNN —
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed key ally Aryeh Deri from all ministerial posts on Sunday, complying with an Israeli High Court ruling against appointing Deri to posts in government due to his previous pledge to retire from public life as part of a plea in a tax fraud conviction.
Netanyahu told Deri he made the move “with a heavy heart, with great sorrow,” according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s office.
This is a developing story. More details to come.
Amir Tal reported from Jerusalem and Pauline Lockwood wrote in Hong Kong.