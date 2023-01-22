Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

January 23, 2023

What is the Presidential Records Act and how does it relate to recent documents found in President Biden’s home in Delaware? Then with an ongoing outbreak of the avian flu causing an egg shortage, could having your own flock of chickens in your backyard be the answer? We’ll interview some people that are hoping to save money in the long-run. And finally, we visit Alaska to take a ride on a bus for dogs.

Click here to access the printable version of today’s CNN 10 transcript

CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show’s priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they’re making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.

Thank you for using CNN 10