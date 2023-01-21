CNN —

The tiny town of Luck, Wisconsin, is living up to its name, at least for one lucky lottery winner.

Mark Cunningham, a regular player of Wisconsin’s “Megabucks” game, took home a $15.1 million prize after purchasing a ticket from Wayne’s Food grocery store in Luck, Wisconsin, according to a January 11 news release from the Wisconsin Lottery.

The lucky Luck resident won big in the January 4 drawing, says the news release. “Dreams really do come true,” Cunningham said in the release.

In addition to taking home the multi-million dollar prize, Cunningham also snagged a much smaller reward: He told lottery officials he also won a $2 prize in the same drawing, according to the release.

The chances of winning the $15.1 million prize are just 1 in 6,991,908, while the odds for winning $2 are 1 in 29.

Cunningham’s prize is the largest Megabucks jackpot since a $22.2 million prize in 2015, the lottery release said.

Paul Wondra, a manager at the Wayne’s Food Plus store where Cunningham bought the winning ticket, said the day he found out about the win was a “whirlwind.”

“Lots of phone calls,” Wondra said in the release. “Lots of questions.”

“I was told by the Lottery people that, now you’re going to be that mecca,” he said. “You sold a big ticket. You’re going to be the place to go. So far, it’s holding true.”