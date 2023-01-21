CNN —

The Women’s National Basketball Players Association said it will investigate basketball player Dearica Hamby’s claims that the Las Vegas Aces discriminated against her for getting pregnant.

The Aces on Saturday traded Hamby to the Los Angeles Sparks.

“Being traded is a part of the business. Being lied to, bullied, manipulated, and discriminated against is not. I have had my character and work ethic attacked,” Hamby wrote in an Instagram post.

Hamby signed a two-year contract extension with the Aces in June. She said she was accused of signing the extension while knowing she was pregnant, which she denied in her post.

“This is false,” Hamby wrote. “I was told that I was ‘a question mark’ and that it was said that I said I would ‘get pregnant again’ and there was a concern for my level of commitment to the team.”

Hamby, who announced her second pregnancy following the Aces 2022 WNBA Finals victory, added that the team thought she wasn’t going to be ready to play this season.

“I planned to play this season, and I have expressed my desire to play this season,” Hamby said. “I have pushed myself throughout my entire pregnancy and have continued to work out (basketball included) on my own and with team staff - even on days where it was uncomfortable to walk, only to be inaccurately told that ‘I was not taking my workouts seriously.’”

The WNBPA said in a statement Saturday that it would “seek a comprehensive investigation” to ensure Hamby’s rights under the league’s 2020 labor agreement as well as state and federal laws were not violated.

The basketball association declined to comment on the allegations made by Hamby. CNN has reached out to the Aces for comment but did not immediately hear back.

“The unprofessional and unethical way that I have been treated has been traumatizing,” Hamby said. “To be treated this way by an organization, BY WOMEN who are mothers, who have claimed to ‘be in these shoes,’ who preach family, chemistry, and women’s empowerment is disappointing and leaves me sick to my stomach. We fought for provisions that would finally support and protect player parents. This cannot now be used against me.”

Hamby also expressed her excitement to join the Los Angeles Sparks.

“Thankful for the love!!! The best is yet to come! Looking forward to being in LA and can’t wait to get back on the court,” she said in a tweet.

Aces general manager Natalie Williams thanked Hamby for her eight years with the team when they announced the trade.

“Dearica has dedicated eight years of her career to this organization, and played a big role in our success since the team moved to Las Vegas,” Williams said in a statement. “We’re going to miss her as a teammate, and are grateful for all of her contributions to the Aces over the years.”

Hamby was drafted sixth overall in the 2015 WNBA Draft by the then-San Antonio Silver Stars. The Silver Stars moved to Las Vegas and became the Aces in 2018.

The 29-year-old was named the WNBA Sixth Woman of the Year in 2019 and 2020. Hamby averaged 9.3 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Aces last season when they won their first WNBA championship.