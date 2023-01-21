CNN —

White House chief of staff Ron Klain is expected to step down from his role in the coming weeks, The New York Times reported Saturday.

The veteran political operative’s tenure was marked by a series of key legislative accomplishments for the White House, as well as his predilection for tweeting his opinions on a variety of topics at all hours of the day. Klain emerged as a central figure within the West Wing and a trusted adviser to President Joe Biden on decisions big and small.

The White House did not immediately respond to CNN’s request for comment.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.