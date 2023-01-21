CNN —

Rep. Greg Steube was discharged from the hospital Saturday after being injured in an accident on his property in Sarasota, Florida, according to a tweet from the Republican congressman.

“I’m grateful to be home and recovering after being discharged from the hospital today,” Steube said from his official Twitter account. “All praise and glory goes to God! Jen and I remain endlessly blessed by the prayers and support from our friends, family, and community.”

On Wednesday, Steube “was knocked approximately 25 feet down off a ladder while cutting tree limbs,” and spent Wednesday evening in the intensive care unit, CNN previously reported.

He was then moved out of the intensive care unit on Thursday, his office said in a statement.

The Florida Republican on Saturday also thanked health care staff at Sarasota Memorial Hospital in a subsequent tweet, and said his office will provide updates next week on his recovery and his return to Washington, DC.

Steube was first elected to the US House of Representatives in 2018. He comfortably won a third term in November representing Florida’s safely Republican 17th Congressional District.