A screen grab shows a selfie of actor Jeremy Renner on a hospital bed, posted on Instagram with a caption reading, "Thank you all for your kind words. IÕm too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all"
'Lot of pain': CNN obtains 911 call from 'Avengers' actor's snowplow accident
'Lot of pain': CNN obtains 911 call from 'Avengers' actor's snowplow accident
CNN  — 

“Avengers” star Jeremy Renner says he broke more than 30 bones in the New Year’s Day snowplow accident that sent him to the hospital for more than two weeks.

Renner, who plays superhero archer Hawkeye in the Marvel movie and TV “Universe,” posted a photo on Instagram with a caption that read:

Jeremy Renner shared an update from the ICU after suffering serious injuries in a snow plow accident on Friday, January 6.
Jeremy Renner shared an update from the ICU after suffering serious injuries in a snow plow accident on Friday, January 6.
From Jeremy Renner/Instagram

Jeremy Renner celebrates 52nd birthday in the hospital after snowplow accident

“Morning workouts, resolutions all changed this particular new years …. Spawned from tragedy for my entire family, and quickly focused into uniting actionable love ❤️ I want to thank EVERYONE for their messages and thoughtfulness for my family and I …. Much love and appreciation to you all. These 30 plus broken bones will mend , grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens . Love and blessings to you all.”

Renner turned 52 in the hospital. He was injured by a snowplow while clearing a driveway near his Nevada home, leaving him with “blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries,” his publicist previously told CNN.

He underwent two surgeries and was treated in the intensive care unit.

Cast member Jeremy Renner arrives for the screening of Marvel Studios' "Hawkeye" at Curzon Hoxton in London, Britain November 11, 2021.
Cast member Jeremy Renner arrives for the screening of Marvel Studios' "Hawkeye" at Curzon Hoxton in London, Britain November 11, 2021.
May James/Reuters

Jeremy Renner posts video update: 'ICU spa moment to lift my spirits'

Monday night, the “Mayor of Kingstown” star replied to a Twitter post from the show, writing, “Outside my brain fog in recovery, I was very excited to watch episode 201 with my family at home.”

A 911 call log obtained by CNN says Renner was “completely crushed under a large snowcat (vehicle)” and that he had “extreme (difficulty) breathing.” It goes on to read that, “the right side of his chest is collapsed – upper torso is crushed.”

Renner’s snowcat, an engine-powered machine used to clear snow, started to roll away while Renner was off the driver’s seat, Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam previously said.

CNN’s Amanda Jackson contributed to this report