The Abbott manufacturing facility in Sturgis, Michigan, on May 13, 2022.
The Abbott manufacturing facility in Sturgis, Michigan, on May 13, 2022.
Jeff Kowalsky/AFP/Getty Images
CNN  — 

The US Department of Justice is investigating Abbott Laboratories infant-formula plant in Sturgis, Michigan, a spokesperson for the company confirmed to CNN.

Abbott Laboratories was widely criticized over problems that led to the shutdown of one of its infant formula-producing plants. (Stacey Wescott/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images) 03/02/2022
Abbott Laboratories was widely criticized over problems that led to the shutdown of one of its infant formula-producing plants. (Stacey Wescott/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images) 03/02/2022
Stacey Wescott/Chicago Tribune/Getty Images

Abbott plans new $500 million infant formula facility as shortage continues

“The DOJ has informed us of its investigation and we’re cooperating fully,” the statement emailed to CNN said.

The investigation was first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

The plant was shut down for months last year after a US Food and Drug Administration inspection found Cronobacter sakazakii bacteria, which can be deadly to infants, in several areas.

Mother holding her baby indoors
Mother holding her baby indoors
Adobe Stock

Abbott announces new baby formula recall but claims it affects small fraction of total US supply

Similac, Alimentum and EleCare powdered infant formulas made at the plant were recalled, and the closure exacerbated an infant formula shortage that caused problems for families across the country.

After being closed for months, Abbott’s Sturgis plant reopened in June with production of EleCare specialty formula. Production had been underway for less than two weeks before a storm and flooding prompted officials to close the plant again. It was restarted in July.

An Abbott Laboratories manufacturing plant is shown in Sturgis, Mich., on Sept. 23, 2010. Severe weather has forced Abbott Nutrition to pause production at a Michigan baby formula factory that had just restarted. The company said late Wednesday, June 15, 2022 that production for its EleCare specialty formula has stopped, but it has enough supply to meet needs until more formula can be made.
An Abbott Laboratories manufacturing plant is shown in Sturgis, Mich., on Sept. 23, 2010. Severe weather has forced Abbott Nutrition to pause production at a Michigan baby formula factory that had just restarted. The company said late Wednesday, June 15, 2022 that production for its EleCare specialty formula has stopped, but it has enough supply to meet needs until more formula can be made.
Brandon Watson/AP

Baby formula production resumes at Abbott's Michigan plant after shutdown due to flooding

In April, Abbott submitted a corrective action plan to the FDA. In May, a federal judge signed off on an agreement between the FDA and Abbott that laid out the steps the company needed to take to restart production.

“We understand the urgent need for formula and our top priority is getting high-quality, safe formula into the hands of families across America,” Abbott said in its statement at the time. “We will ramp production as quickly as we can while meeting all requirements. We’re committed to safety and quality and will do everything we can to re-earn the trust parents, caregivers and health care providers have placed in us for 130 years.”

Get CNN Health's weekly newsletter

Sign up here to get The Results Are In with Dr. Sanjay Gupta every Tuesday from the CNN Health team.

President Joe Biden invoked the Defense Production Act to direct suppliers of formula ingredients to prioritize delivery to formula makers. The administration also created Operation Fly Formula to import formula from abroad.

CNN’s Brenda Goodman, Amanda Sealy and Carma Hassan contributed to this story.