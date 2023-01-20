CNN —

Brazilian footballer Dani Alves has been detained by police in Barcelona in relation to an investigation for an alleged sexual assault, a spokesperson for Catalan’s regional police told CNN on Friday.

According to the police spokesperson, Alves was at a police station in Barcelona on Friday morning, which he later left as a “detainee.”

Alves, one of the most decorated football players of his generation, was driven in a police car from the station to a court in Barcelona’s “City of Justice,” where he will appear in front of a judge later on Friday, the spokesperson said.

CNN’s calls to Alves’ representatives have not been immediately returned.

Earlier this month, a spokesman told Reuters that Alves “vehemently denies” all of the allegations.

The Catalonia Higher Court of Justice confirmed on January 10 that Alves is under investigation for an alleged sexual assault that took place at a Barcelona night club last month.

Alves won six La Liga titles and three Champions League crowns with FC Barcelona. Alex Caparros/Getty Images

In a video sent to Spanish channel Antena 3, Alves said he was at the night club but denied the allegations.

“I want to deny everything, first. I was there, in that location, I was there with more people, having a good time,” he said.

“I am very sorry, but I don’t know who this lady is,” he also said.

Alves has won domestic titles in Spain, Italy and France. He also won three Champions League titles with Barcelona.

Alves won the Copa América with Brazil in 2007 and 2019. At 39 years old, he became Brazil’s oldest player to feature at the World Cup while appearing for the national team in Qatar when his team played Cameroon.