This weekend, you’ll find a deal on Thousand Fell sneakers, discounted Flexispot standing desks and savings on Baggu. All that and more below.

Patagonia Winter Sale Patagonia Patagonia sales are rare — like, once-in-a-blue-moon rare. Fortunately, Patagonia just added a ton of styles, including cold weather favorites, to its online sale section, so you can browse items at discounts up to 40%. Bestsellers, including Baggies, pullovers and flannels, are on sale just in time to stock up for yourself and any outdoorsy loved ones. Whether you’re roughing it in the backcountry or just walking the dog around the block, Patagonia styles are made to last.

Editor Favorite Baggu Warehouse Sale Baggu If you’re anything like this writer, you’re a major Baggu fan. The brand makes sturdy, versatile bags and accessories that consistently elicit compliments. Now through Jan. 23, you can find discounts on bags, pouches, home goods, masks and more up to 60% off — including rare and out-of-print styles. Shop now before all the best stuff is sold out.

Thousand Fell The Archive Sale Thousand Fell Classic white sneakers are a wardrobe essential that pairs with any outfit, and Thousand Fell offers stylish options that have the added benefit of being ultra sustainable. Made from entirely biodegradable and recycled materials (think coconut husk and plastic water bottles), these shoes are a win-win for the environment and your closet. Now through Jan. 22, get 30% off select styles with code ARCHIVE30.

Flexispot Flash Sale Flexispot It’s time you made your remote office setup more official with this deal on Flexispot standing desks, available for less right now, thanks to tiered sitewide sales as well as flash discounts on select products. Or, if you’re already the proud owner of a desk you like, transform it into a standing desk with one of Flexispot’s standing desk converters, also on sale, which happen to be our pick for best standing desk converters.

Best Tested Kindle Paperwhite Kids $160 $110 at Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Kids Amazon If you’ve got a budding bookworm in your home, why not give them the gift of reading via this portable e-reader that comes in fun, colorful case designs especially for kids? Whether they like fantasy series, comics or anything in between, you can ensure that they’ll always have their next book on hand. Our pick for a kid-friendly e-reader, the Kindle Paperwhite Kids, is $50 off right now — and simultaneously, the brand-new 2022 Kindle Kids is at its lowest price yet.

More deals to shop

• A must-have iPad accessory, the Apple Magic Keyboard, is on sale right now — a modest but rare deal.

• The Razer Kraken X delivers some of the best comfort and sound quality out of all of the affordable wired headsets we tested, and right now our budget gaming pick is just $27 at Amazon.

• If you want the closest possible shave and don’t need extra features, the Bevel Safety Razor, now at an all-time low price of $20, is the blade for you.

• Improve your sleep with this Tempur-Pedic bed pillow, right now almost 40% off and coming in at $56.

• Invest in Bose home audio, now up to 29% off, for some seriously immersive viewing experiences to come.

• Underscored readers can score exclusive savings at Eyebuydirect right now: Get 35% off almost everything above $15 with code CNNNEW.

• Shop the Sur La Table overstock sale for deals on premium cookware from brands from Staub to All-Clad and many more.

• Shop the Under Armour Semi-Annual Event for an extra 25% off outlet items with code EXTRA25.

• Right now at Athleta, shop workout sets, cozy leisurewear and more at 20% off.

• Woot! has a bunch of TCL soundbars on sale right now, if you’re looking to upgrade your home movies into a theater experience.

Deals you may have missed

Best Tested Lululemon Align Pant $98 From $39 at Lululemon Lululemon Some things are popular for a reason, a maxim undeniably true about Underscored’s favorite workout leggings, the beloved Align Pant. The buttery-soft fabric of these Lululemon leggings offers a lightweight yet opaque fit that’s understandably inspired a ton of copycats. Sales at Lululemon are ultra-rare, but lucky for you, the brand recently added a bunch of new styles to its We Made Too Much section.

Bando Flash sale Bando New year, new planner (and all the necessary supplies). Infuse some color and creativity into your daily routine with Bando’s office, journaling and organization supplies. Right now, you can score 25% off sitewide with code ALL25 and get inspired by all the fun that Ban.do has to offer.

Reader Favorite Owala FreeSip Water Bottle $33 $26 at Amazon Owala Every couple of months, a new “it” water bottle arrives on the scene — think brands like S’well, Hydro Flask and Yeti. Now it’s time to welcome the latest must-have drinking vessel from Owala. Thanks to an ingenious flip cap, leakproof design and colorful look, this insulated stainless steel bottle has definitely earned its time in the spotlight. Get it now for 20% off, the lowest price we’ve seen in months.

Best Tested Logitech C920x Pro Webcam $70 $57 at Amazon Amazon In our testing, we found the Logitech C920S to be the best webcam for most people, delivering excellent picture quality in both bright and dim lighting conditions. Its design is sturdy and versatile, and it has some handy companion software for customizing your shots. The C920x is practically identical to our top pick but excludes the privacy shutter in favor of an XSplit VCam license, which allows you to adjust your background.

Best Tested Kenmore 600 Series Pet-Friendly Pop-N-Go $350 $267 with clipped coupon at Amazon Kenmore We all love our furry companions, but sometimes shedding is unavoidable. For cases ranging from mild to extreme, we recommend this Kenmore canister vacuum. Though it’s a bit bulky, its powerful floorhead outperforms vacuums twice its price, the motorized pet hair mini brush keeps upholstery looking fresh and its dust bags and exhaust filter are HEPA-compliant. Get it now in purple for the lowest price we’ve ever seen.