Sam Bankman-Fried, who founded and led FTX until a liquidity crunch forced the cryptocurrency exchange to declare bankruptcy, is escorted out of the Magistrate Court building in Nassau, Bahamas December 13, 2022. REUTERS/Dante Carrer
Prosecutor: FTX founder committed 'one of the biggest financial frauds' in US history
02:41 - Source: CNN
Top business news 16 videos
Sam Bankman-Fried, who founded and led FTX until a liquidity crunch forced the cryptocurrency exchange to declare bankruptcy, is escorted out of the Magistrate Court building in Nassau, Bahamas December 13, 2022. REUTERS/Dante Carrer
Prosecutor: FTX founder committed 'one of the biggest financial frauds' in US history
02:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nightcap 011923 Clip 1 16x9
Disney just threw down the gauntlet in the WFH battle
02:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN
frankensons thumb
How a food review TikTok saved a struggling restaurant
02:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Senior mature business woman holding paper bill using calculator, old lady managing account finance, calculating money budget tax, planning banking loan debt pension payment sit at home kitchen table.
How the debt ceiling changes may impact you
01:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN
screengrab invisible house
See inside $18 million 'Invisible House'
00:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
sièges avion bannière
Heathrow CEO says wealthy 'should pay' aviation transition to greener fuels
01:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
job report
Layoffs are making headlines. What's really going on in the job market
01:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
A shopper checks eggs before he purchases at a grocery store in Glenview, Ill., Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. Anyone going to buy a dozen eggs these days will have to be ready to pay up because the lingering bird flu outbreak, combined with soaring feed, fuel and labor costs, has led to prices more than doubling over the past year. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Egg prices soar as shortage linked to deadly virus
02:37
Now playing
- Source: CNN
abby ehmann iso
'Sober bar' owner says she's struggling to meet unprecedented demands
03:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN
empty restaurant
Why small business owners may not feel inflation ease
02:39
Now playing
- Source: CNN
MIRAMAR, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 27: In this aerial view, single family homes are shown in a residential neighborhood on October 27, 2022 in Miramar, Florida. The rate on the average 30-year fixed mortgage hit 7.08%, up from 6.94% the week prior, according to Freddie Mac. Mortgage rates surpassed 7% for the first time since April 2002. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Is housing a buyer's market or a seller's market? CEO explains why it's neither
02:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Trump Facebook Employees Debate 02
Facebook could soon reinstate Trump. Two former senior staffers debate the decision
03:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Closeup shot of blue fire from domestic kitchen hob. Gas cooker with burning flames propane gas.
Your questions about a possible gas stove ban, answered
03:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
powell thumb sweden
Powell explains why the Fed will not 'promote a greener economy'
00:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
nancy hagans nurses nysna
Nurse on staffing shortages: 'It's not only physically toxic, it's mentally toxic'
04:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Senior mature business woman holding paper bill using calculator, old lady managing account finance, calculating money budget tax, planning banking loan debt pension payment sit at home kitchen table.
Congress passed new retirement savings rules. Here's what they mean for you
01:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
New York CNN  — 

One of America’s elite white-collar law firms has emerged as a contentious figure in the complex FTX saga.

A judge ruled that the bankrupt crypto platform could retain Sullivan & Cromwell as legal counsel, overruling objections from FTX customers who accused the firm of conflicts of interest. g

Delaware bankruptcy Judge John Dorsey dismissed an emergency motion to delay proceedings, saying on Thursday there is “no evidence of any actual conflict here.”

The lawyers for two FTX customers had filed the motion, alleging Sullivan & Cromwell hadn’t been transparent in its disclosures about money it had earned from the now-bankrupt platform. Then FTX’s former top lawyer supported the motion in a court filing, which included additional allegations that one of his former colleagues improperly funneled FTX business to Sullivan & Cromwell.

But Dorsey ruled that “a potential conflict is not per se disqualifying.”

In fact, Dorsey said, in any large bankruptcy case “it would be almost impossible” for the debtors’ counsel to have no overlapping business. The presence of lawyers from other firms ameliorates any potential conflict on Sullivan & Cromwell’s part as those lawyers can step in if needed, he said.

Former customers’ objections

Sullivan & Cromwell did disclose last month that prior to FTX’s collapse, it had earned about $8.5 million from the crypto company for legal work since 2021.

Still, a lawyer for the objectors — FTX customers who collectively lost access to $400,000 when the platform collapsed in November — cited “grave concerns” about the law firm’s “lack of transparency in its mandatory disclosures and its ability to lead an objective investigation into the FTX Group’s pre-petition activities.”

In a separate filing to the court Thursday night, FTX’s former top lawyer Daniel Friedberg sought to back the customers’ motion — while also lobbing allegations of inappropriate conduct by a former colleague at FTX who had previously been a partner at Sullivan & Cromwell. Friedberg alleged that that lawyer funneled business to Sullivan & Cromwell, hoping to curry favor with the firm to which he hoped to eventually return.

Dorsey dismissed Friedberg’s declaration: “Frankly, it’s, it’s full of hearsay, innuendo, speculation, rumors,” he said. “It’s certainly not something I would allow to be introduced into evidence in any event.”

The US Trustee, which represents the Department of Justice in court, dropped its own objection to the firm’s retention on Friday in light of additional disclosures that were filed clarifying potential conflicts.

In this photo illustration, the FTX app is seen on a phone on November 10, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.
In this photo illustration, the FTX app is seen on a phone on November 10, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

FTX lawyers say they have recovered $5 billion in assets

A lawyer for Sullivan & Cromwell told the court that “the disclosure that we have filed, in my experience, is the most fulsome disclosure that I have ever seen any debtor’s counsel make… We have gone down to extraordinarily levels of detail.”

A representative for Sullivan & Cromwell declined to comment beyond what was said in court Friday.

Earlier this month, a group of US senators also raised objections to Sullivan & Cromwell’s participation in the FTX bankruptcy. In a letter to the judge, Senators John Hickenlooper, Thom Tillis, Elizabeth Warren and Cynthia Lummis urged him to appoint an independent examiner to oversee the investigation into FTX’s collapse, citing apparent conflicts of interest.

Former FTX Chief Executive Sam Bankman-Fried, who faces fraud charges over the collapse of the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange, walks on the day of a hearing at Manhattan federal court in New York City, U.S. January 3, 2023. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Former FTX Chief Executive Sam Bankman-Fried, who faces fraud charges over the collapse of the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange, walks on the day of a hearing at Manhattan federal court in New York City, U.S. January 3, 2023. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Andrew Kelly/Reuters

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried pleads not guilty

“The law firm of Sullivan & Cromwell advised FTX for years leading up to its collapse and one of its partners even served as FTX’s general counsel,” they wrote. “As legal counsel is often central to major financial scandals…it is perfectly reasonable to have concerns about the impartiality and manner that Sullivan & Cromwell will approach any investigation of FTX with.”

FTX’s founder Sam Bankman-Fried, who has pleaded not guilty to multiple counts of fraud and conspiracy charges related to his crypto empire, similarly has sought to raise suspicion around the firm’s involvement.

He wrote on January 12 that “S&C was one of FTX International’s two primary law firms prior to bankruptcy.” He described the firm as one of the “primary parties” that was “strong-arming” him to step down as CEO of FTX. Bankman-Fried resigned as CEO at the same time the company filed for bankruptcy. He was replaced by a restructuring specialist, John J. Ray III, who is overseeing the company’s bankruptcy.