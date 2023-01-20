Clumsy panda bears capture hearts, a twelve-year-old hooks a catch of a lifetime and an Olympic sport makes a comeback. These are the must-see videos of the week.
Clumsy pandas capture hearts on livestream
These cubs at Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in China are dropping, flopping and rolling their way into our hearts.
12-year-old hooks catch of a lifetime
Twelve-year-old Cambell Keenan hooked a great white shark while on a fishing trip with his family. CNN affiliate WSVN has the story.
New Olympic sport is one you were trying 30 years ago
This sport started in the 1970s. It’s here again with a vengeance and heading to the 2024 Olympics.
See Miss Ukraine’s war-themed costume
Miss Universe contestant makes an impact with her reference to the ongoing war with her costume.
Diver captures extremely rare footage of giant squid
Yosuke Tanaka encountered an 8-foot-long giant squid while diving with his wife off the western coast of Japan.