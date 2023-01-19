These 3 solutions could turn the tide on the climate crisis

(CNN) Climate change is sending the world hurtling towards a series of catastrophic tipping points, which risk setting off feedback loops that lock the world into irreversible climate change. That's the bad news.

The good news, however, is that there is also a series of "positive tipping points," according to an analysis published Thursday by researchers from an international group of institutions including the University of Exeter and the World Resources Institute's Systems Change Lab, with support from the Bezos Earth Fund.

These are defined as small climate actions that could have a snowball effect, prompting emissions cuts across some of most polluting sectors of the global economy.

The theory goes like this: As new technologies start to outpace older, more polluting versions, reinforcing feedback loops kick in that help a technology to improve, get cheaper and become more accessible.

The idea is to create "​​self-propelling change," Tim Lenton, Chair in Climate Change and Earth System Science at the University of Exeter and a report author, told CNN.