Rescuers work to free victims from the rubble of an apartment complex that was hit by Russian forces in Dnipro, Ukraine, on Saturday, January 14.
The week in 34 photos
Rescuers work to free victims from the rubble of an apartment complex that was hit by Russian forces in Dnipro, Ukraine, on Saturday, January 14.
Wojciech Grzedzinski/For The Washington Post/Getty Images

Updated 7:24 PM EST, Thu January 19, 2023

A Russian cruise missile struck a nine-story apartment building in Dnipro, Ukraine, on Saturday, January 14, killing dozens of people.

Apartments were sliced in half when the missile — with a warhead of nearly one metric ton — penetrated all the way to the basement.

It was one of the single deadliest attacks of the war so far.

Here are some of the stories that made headlines over the past week, as well as some photos that caught our eye.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern hugs her fiancée, Clark Gayford, after <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/01/18/asia/new-zealand-jacinda-ardern-not-seeking-reelection-intl-hnk/index.html" target="_blank">announcing her resignation</a> at a news conference in Napier, New Zealand, on Thursday, January 19. Ardern told reporters that February 7 will be her last day in office, saying she doesn't believe she has the energy to seek re-election in October.
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern hugs her fiancée, Clark Gayford, after announcing her resignation at a news conference in Napier, New Zealand, on Thursday, January 19. Ardern told reporters that February 7 will be her last day in office, saying she doesn't believe she has the energy to seek re-election in October.
Mark MItchell/New Zealand Herald/AP
Ryan Orosco carries his 7-year-old son, Johnny, on his back while his wife, Amanda, waits on the front porch to be rescued from their flooded home in Brentwood, California, on Sunday, January 15. The state has recently been battered by <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/01/12/weather/california-flooding-atmospheric-river-thursday/index.html" target="_blank">a cascade of atmospheric rivers</a> — long, narrow regions in the atmosphere that can carry moisture thousands of miles. Streets have turned into rivers while trees have been toppled, homes lost power, rivers swelled and major roadways were shuttered. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/01/10/weather/gallery/california-weather-flooding/index.html" target="_blank">See more photos of California flooding.</a>
Ryan Orosco carries his 7-year-old son, Johnny, on his back while his wife, Amanda, waits on the front porch to be rescued from their flooded home in Brentwood, California, on Sunday, January 15. The state has recently been battered by a cascade of atmospheric rivers — long, narrow regions in the atmosphere that can carry moisture thousands of miles. Streets have turned into rivers while trees have been toppled, homes lost power, rivers swelled and major roadways were shuttered. See more photos of California flooding.
Jose Carlos Fajardo/MediaNews Group/East Bay Times/Getty Images
Rescuers pull the body of a victim who died in a <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/01/17/asia/nepal-plane-crash-yeti-airlines-video-intl-hnk/index.html" target="_blank">Yeti Airlines plane crash</a> in Pokhara, Nepal, on Monday, January 16. There were 72 people on board, including four crew members, according to an airline spokesperson. With all but one body recovered, the crash marks the country's <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/01/15/asia/nepal-air-travel-risks-intl/index.html" target="_blank">deadliest air disaster</a> in more than 30 years.
Rescuers pull the body of a victim who died in a Yeti Airlines plane crash in Pokhara, Nepal, on Monday, January 16. There were 72 people on board, including four crew members, according to an airline spokesperson. With all but one body recovered, the crash marks the country's deadliest air disaster in more than 30 years.
Prakash Mathema/AFP/Getty Images
Dancers from the US company Bandaloop perform their show "Bird Sky" during the Teatro a Mil international performing arts festival in Santiago, Chile, on Friday, January 13.
Dancers from the US company Bandaloop perform their show "Bird Sky" during the Teatro a Mil international performing arts festival in Santiago, Chile, on Friday, January 13.
Javier Torres/AFP/Getty Images
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence celebrates on the field after <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/01/15/sport/jacksonville-jaguars-los-angeles-chargers-nfl-playoff-comeback/index.html" target="_blank">a massive comeback</a> against the Los Angeles Chargers in a wild card playoff football game on Saturday, January 14. Lawrence threw four touchdowns — after throwing four interceptions — as he led the Jaguars back from 27-0 down in the first half to beat the Chargers 31-30. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/09/12/sport/gallery/nfl-2022-season/index.html" target="_blank">See the best photos from the 2022 NFL season.</a>
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence celebrates on the field after a massive comeback against the Los Angeles Chargers in a wild card playoff football game on Saturday, January 14. Lawrence threw four touchdowns — after throwing four interceptions — as he led the Jaguars back from 27-0 down in the first half to beat the Chargers 31-30. See the best photos from the 2022 NFL season.
Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images
US Sen. Raphael Warnock, the pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church, greets US President Joe Biden during a worship service in Atlanta, Georgia, on Sunday, January 15, the eve of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. King was co-pastor of the church from 1960 until his assassination in 1968. Biden became the first sitting president to <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/01/15/politics/biden-mlk-speech-atlanta-democracy-voting/index.html" target="_blank">deliver a Sunday sermon</a> from the historic church.
US Sen. Raphael Warnock, the pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church, greets US President Joe Biden during a worship service in Atlanta, Georgia, on Sunday, January 15, the eve of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. King was co-pastor of the church from 1960 until his assassination in 1968. Biden became the first sitting president to deliver a Sunday sermon from the historic church.
Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images
A camera on the International Space Station captured the launch plume of the SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket after its liftoff from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Sunday, January 15.
A camera on the International Space Station captured the launch plume of the SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket after its liftoff from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Sunday, January 15.
NASA
A man works at the construction site of a tunnel for the TAV high-speed train line between Lyon and Turin in southeastern France, on Wednesday, January 18.
A man works at the construction site of a tunnel for the TAV high-speed train line between Lyon and Turin in southeastern France, on Wednesday, January 18.
Marco Bertorello/AFP/Getty Images
A half-naked shrine parishioner douses himself with cold water during a cold-endurance ritual at the Kanda Myojin Shinto shrine in Tokyo, Japan, on Saturday, January 14. Pouring cold water on their bodies is believed to be purifying their souls.
A half-naked shrine parishioner douses himself with cold water during a cold-endurance ritual at the Kanda Myojin Shinto shrine in Tokyo, Japan, on Saturday, January 14. Pouring cold water on their bodies is believed to be purifying their souls.
Hiro Komae/AP
Police officers detain climate activist Greta Thunberg at a demonstration against the expansion of the Garzweiler coal mine in Lützerath, Germany, on Tuesday, January 17.
Police officers detain climate activist Greta Thunberg at a demonstration against the expansion of the Garzweiler coal mine in Lützerath, Germany, on Tuesday, January 17.
Hesham Elsherif/Getty Images
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore kisses his daughter, Mia, after being sworn in as the state's 63rd governor on Wednesday, January 18.
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore kisses his daughter, Mia, after being sworn in as the state's 63rd governor on Wednesday, January 18.
Julia Nikhinson/AP
R'Bonney Gabriel of the United States is hugged by other contestants after being <a href="https://www.cnn.com/style/article/miss-universe-crowned-rbonney-gabriel-usa-intl-hnk/index.html" target="_blank">crowned Miss Universe</a> in New Orleans on Saturday, January 14. Gabriel, who last year became the first Filipino-American to win Miss USA, took the crown ahead of Amanda Dudamel from Venezuela and Andreína Martínez from the Dominican Republic.
R'Bonney Gabriel of the United States is hugged by other contestants after being crowned Miss Universe in New Orleans on Saturday, January 14. Gabriel, who last year became the first Filipino-American to win Miss USA, took the crown ahead of Amanda Dudamel from Venezuela and Andreína Martínez from the Dominican Republic.
Gerald Herbert/AP
Australia's Alexei Popyrin competes against Taylor Fritz of the United States during the Australian Open in Melbourne on Thursday, January 19.
Australia's Alexei Popyrin competes against Taylor Fritz of the United States during the Australian Open in Melbourne on Thursday, January 19.
Jaimi Joy/Reuters
A woman cries as she waits in a hospital in Pokhara, Nepal, on Monday, January 16, to receive the body of a relative who died in the Yeti Airlines plane crash a day earlier.
A woman cries as she waits in a hospital in Pokhara, Nepal, on Monday, January 16, to receive the body of a relative who died in the Yeti Airlines plane crash a day earlier.
Yunish Gurung/AP
Ukrainian servicemen fire an anti-aircraft gun towards Russian positions on a front line near the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut on Sunday, January 15.
Ukrainian servicemen fire an anti-aircraft gun towards Russian positions on a front line near the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut on Sunday, January 15.
Oleksandr Ratushniak/Reuters
Models present creations in the Bluemarble show during Paris fashion week on Wednesday, January 18.
Models present creations in the Bluemarble show during Paris fashion week on Wednesday, January 18.
Geoffroy Van der Hasselt/AFP/Getty Images
Charlotte center Nick Richards takes a shot during an NBA game against the Toronto Raptors in Toronto, Canada, on Thursday, January 12.
Charlotte center Nick Richards takes a shot during an NBA game against the Toronto Raptors in Toronto, Canada, on Thursday, January 12.
Vaughn Ridley/NBAE/Getty Images
Internally displaced people carry charcoal harvested from a forest at the foot of Mount Nyiragongo in the Democratic Republic of Congo to sell at a market in Kibati on Friday, January 13.
Internally displaced people carry charcoal harvested from a forest at the foot of Mount Nyiragongo in the Democratic Republic of Congo to sell at a market in Kibati on Friday, January 13.
Guerchom Ndebo/AFP/Getty Images
Two men pull a boat over a railroad crossing near Frankfurt, Germany, on Friday, January 13. The surrounding fields were flooded by heavy rain.
Two men pull a boat over a railroad crossing near Frankfurt, Germany, on Friday, January 13. The surrounding fields were flooded by heavy rain.
Michael Probst/AP
A man writes messages on red paper in Hong Kong ahead of the Lunar New Year on Thursday, January 19. The Year of the Rabbit begins on Sunday, January 22.<br />
A man writes messages on red paper in Hong Kong ahead of the Lunar New Year on Thursday, January 19. The Year of the Rabbit begins on Sunday, January 22.
Isaac Lawrence/AFP/Getty Images
A protester waves a flare during a rally called by French trade unions against the <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/01/18/intl_business/france-pension-protests/index.html" target="_blank">government pension reform plan</a> in Marseille, France, on Thursday, January 19.
A protester waves a flare during a rally called by French trade unions against the government pension reform plan in Marseille, France, on Thursday, January 19.
Nicolas Tucat/AFP/Getty Images
A sculpture by artist Yayoi Kusama is displayed on top of the Louis Vuitton store on the Champs-Élysées in Paris, France, on Thursday, January 12.<br />
A sculpture by artist Yayoi Kusama is displayed on top of the Louis Vuitton store on the Champs-Élysées in Paris, France, on Thursday, January 12.
Edward Berthelot/Getty Images
High priests with the ark of the covenant celebrate timket on Lake Ziway in Ethiopia on Wednesday, January 18.
High priests with the ark of the covenant celebrate timket on Lake Ziway in Ethiopia on Wednesday, January 18.
Amanuel Sileshi/AFP/Getty Images
US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris pose for a group photo with members of the Golden State Warriors basketball franchise in the East Room of the White House on Tuesday, January 17. Biden and Harris were honoring the team's 2022 NBA title.
US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris pose for a group photo with members of the Golden State Warriors basketball franchise in the East Room of the White House on Tuesday, January 17. Biden and Harris were honoring the team's 2022 NBA title.
Al Drago/Bloomberg/Getty Images
Visitors take photos at the viewing deck of One Vanderbilt in Manhattan on Monday, January 16.
Visitors take photos at the viewing deck of One Vanderbilt in Manhattan on Monday, January 16.
Ed Jones/AFP/Getty Images
Actors Jennifer Coolidge and Giancarlo Esposito pose with their statuettes at the <a href="https://www.cnn.com/style/article/red-carpet-critics-choice-2023/index.html" target="_blank">Critics Choice Awards</a> in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday, January 15. Coolidge took home the award for best supporting actress in a drama series for her role in "The White Lotus" and Esposito won for best supporting actor in a drama series for his part in "Better Call Saul."
Actors Jennifer Coolidge and Giancarlo Esposito pose with their statuettes at the Critics Choice Awards in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday, January 15. Coolidge took home the award for best supporting actress in a drama series for her role in "The White Lotus" and Esposito won for best supporting actor in a drama series for his part in "Better Call Saul."
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Brown pelicans fly past US surfer Eli Hanneman as he competes in the World Surf League's World Junior Surf Championships in Encinitas, California, on Friday, January 13.
Brown pelicans fly past US surfer Eli Hanneman as he competes in the World Surf League's World Junior Surf Championships in Encinitas, California, on Friday, January 13.
Mike Blake/Reuters
An employee carries a photo of late actress Gina Lollobrigida ahead of her lying in state at Rome's Capitoline Hill on Wednesday, January 18. The Italian screen legend died at the age of 95, news agency ANSA reported, citing members of her family.
An employee carries a photo of late actress Gina Lollobrigida ahead of her lying in state at Rome's Capitoline Hill on Wednesday, January 18. The Italian screen legend died at the age of 95, news agency ANSA reported, citing members of her family.
Tiziana Fabi/AFP/Getty Images
A resident gathers her belongings from a damaged apartment building in Dnipro, Ukraine, on Sunday, January 15 — a day after a Russian cruise missile struck the building.
A resident gathers her belongings from a damaged apartment building in Dnipro, Ukraine, on Sunday, January 15 — a day after a Russian cruise missile struck the building.
Nicole Tung/The New York Times/Redux
Nobel Laureate Maria Ressa gestures outside the Court of Tax Appeals on Wednesday, January 18, in Quezon City, Philippines, after being acquitted of four counts of tax violations filed in 2018 by former President Rodrigo Duterte's government. Ressa, the CEO and founder of news site Rappler and a former CNN bureau chief, told CNN after the verdict, "I was hoping for an acquittal and I was thrilled to get it ... having said that, I think our victory is not just Rappler's. It is for every single person who's been unjustly accused with politically motivated charges."
Nobel Laureate Maria Ressa gestures outside the Court of Tax Appeals on Wednesday, January 18, in Quezon City, Philippines, after being acquitted of four counts of tax violations filed in 2018 by former President Rodrigo Duterte's government. Ressa, the CEO and founder of news site Rappler and a former CNN bureau chief, told CNN after the verdict, "I was hoping for an acquittal and I was thrilled to get it ... having said that, I think our victory is not just Rappler's. It is for every single person who's been unjustly accused with politically motivated charges."
Eloisa Lopez/Reuters
Australian motorcyclist Daniel Sanders competes during stage 13 of the Dakar Rally near Saybah, Saudi Arabia, on Saturday, January 14.
Australian motorcyclist Daniel Sanders competes during stage 13 of the Dakar Rally near Saybah, Saudi Arabia, on Saturday, January 14.
Franck Fife/AFP/Getty Images
A mourner pays her respects to the former King of Greece, Constantine II, at Saint Eleftherios chapel in Athens on Monday, January 16. CNN affiliate CNN Greece reported on Tuesday that the former King had experienced serious health problems in the past few months and recently contracted <a href="https://www.cnn.com/videos/world/2023/01/10/china-reopens-borders-covid-restrictions-wang-intl-cprog-vpx.cnn" target="_blank">coronavirus</a> for the second time, which appeared to have significantly worsened his condition.
A mourner pays her respects to the former King of Greece, Constantine II, at Saint Eleftherios chapel in Athens on Monday, January 16. CNN affiliate CNN Greece reported on Tuesday that the former King had experienced serious health problems in the past few months and recently contracted coronavirus for the second time, which appeared to have significantly worsened his condition.
Angelos Tzortzinis/AFP/Getty Images
People play volleyball in Badakhshan, Afghanistan, on Wednesday, January 18. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/01/12/world/gallery/photos-this-week-january-5-january-12/index.html" target="_blank">See the last week in 34 photos.</a>
People play volleyball in Badakhshan, Afghanistan, on Wednesday, January 18. See the last week in 34 photos.
Omer Abrar/AFP/Getty Images