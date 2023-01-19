Rescuers work to free victims from the rubble of an apartment complex that was hit by Russian forces in Dnipro, Ukraine, on Saturday, January 14.

A Russian cruise missile struck a nine-story apartment building in Dnipro, Ukraine, on Saturday, January 14, killing dozens of people.

Apartments were sliced in half when the missile — with a warhead of nearly one metric ton — penetrated all the way to the basement.

It was one of the single deadliest attacks of the war so far.

