Travelers wait for their trains at a railway station in Nanjing, China, during the Lunar New Year travel rush on Friday, January 20.

After three years of pandemic-era travel restrictions, millions of families across the world are celebrating the Lunar New Year, widely considered the most important festival in the Chinese calendar.

The 15-day celebration — also known as the Spring Festival — this year begins on January 22, when the Year of the Rabbit will take over from the Year of the Tiger.

Traditional Lunar New Year festivities include the exchange of "red packets" of money, fireworks, lion dances and travel.

In mainland China, "Chunyun," the 40 day period surrounding the festival, sees many Chinese travel to their hometowns to be with their families — and is often called the world's largest human migration.

This year, after China's recent relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions, more families are expected to be able to unite both within the country and overseas to ring in the new year.