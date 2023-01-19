Travelers wait for their trains at a railway station in Nanjing, China, during the Lunar New Year travel rush on Friday, January 20.
In pictures: Lunar New Year celebrations
China Daily/Reuters

Updated 10:05 AM EST, Fri January 20, 2023

After three years of pandemic-era travel restrictions, millions of families across the world are celebrating the Lunar New Year, widely considered the most important festival in the Chinese calendar.

The 15-day celebration — also known as the Spring Festival — this year begins on January 22, when the Year of the Rabbit will take over from the Year of the Tiger.

Traditional Lunar New Year festivities include the exchange of "red packets" of money, fireworks, lion dances and travel.

In mainland China, "Chunyun," the 40 day period surrounding the festival, sees many Chinese travel to their hometowns to be with their families — and is often called the world's largest human migration.

This year, after China's recent relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions, more families are expected to be able to unite both within the country and overseas to ring in the new year.

People shop at Bangkok's Chinatown fresh market on January 20.
Varuth Pongsapipatt/SOPA Images/Sipa USA/AP
Shoppers purchase flowers at a market in Hong Kong on January 20. The Lunar New Year is also known as the Spring Festival.
Anthony Kwan/Getty Images
A man writes messages on red paper in Hong Kong on Thursday, January 19.
Isaac Lawrence/AFP/Getty Images
A dragon dance performance takes place in Bangkok, Thailand, on Wednesday, January 18.
Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters
People visit a lantern show at a tourist attraction on Tuesday, January 17, ahead of the Lunar New Year in Yuncheng, China.
Xue Jun/VCG/Getty Images
Children wearing bunny ears write the Chinese character "Fu," meaning "good luck," on Monday, January 16 in Huzhou, China. The Year of the Rabbit starts on January 22.
Ni Lifang/VCG/Getty Images
An artist colors a clay figurine at a workhop in north China's Hebei Province on January 16. As the Lunar New Year approaches, decorative items featuring rabbits, one of the 12 Chinese Zodiac animals, are sweeping the streets.
Liu Mancang/Xinhua/Getty Images
Residents take part in the Grebeg Sudiro festival ahead of Lunar New Year in Solo, Indonesia, on Sunday, January 15.
Dasril Roszandi/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
Travelers wear protective gear at a railway station in Jinan, China, on January 15. There are growing concerns that this month's Lunar New Year will see the coronavirus sweep across the country as hundreds of thousands of people travel home.
Bloomberg/Getty Images
Participants perform during the Grebeg Sudiro festival in Solo, Indonesia, on January 15.
Robertus Pudyanto/Getty Images AsiaPac/Getty Images
People pose as rabbits while getting their picture taken in the Chinatown district of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on January 15.
Annice Lyn/Getty Images
A man cleans a statue at a temple in Surabaya, Indonesia, on January 15.
Juni Kriswanto/AFP/Getty Images
A child looks at a giant rabbit lantern at a museum in Beijing on Saturday, January 14.
VCG/Getty Images
Passengers walk through a railway station in Guangzhou, China, on Thursday, January 12, as they prepare to travel to their hometowns for the Lunar New Year.
John Ricky/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
A child reaches for ornaments in a park ahead of Lunar New Year festivities in Beijing on Wednesday, January 11.
Thomas Peter/Reuters