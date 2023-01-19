Social media hunting stars and their company ordered to pay more than $100,000 and probation for illegal hunts

(CNN) Josh and Sarah Bowmar, a couple with a strong following on social media for their hunting videos, were sentenced Tuesday as part of a plea agreement for breaking hunting regulations during some of the events they posted online.

The couple -- along with their company, Bowmar Bowhunting -- were placed on three years probation and ordered to pay more than $130,000 in fines, restitution and forfeiture.

The terms of their probation include that the couple "shall not hunt or otherwise engage in any activities associated with hunting, limited to within the District of Nebraska," according to court documents.

The Bowmars were accused of conspiring with a hunt guiding and outfitting company in Nebraska to illegally hunt deer using bait traps. Under Nebraska law, it is illegal to set food to attract animals to a hunting site. Prosecutors also alleged Sarah Bowmar killed a wild turkey without a valid permit.

It is a violation of the federal Lacey Act to break hunting laws in one state and take the illegally obtained game to another state, and federal prosecutors alleged the Bowmars took the deer and turkey they illegally killed in Nebraska out of state.

