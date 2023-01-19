Lionel Messi is immortalized in a corn field in Los Condores, on the outskirts of Córdoba, Argentina.
Lionel Messi is immortalized in a corn field in Los Condores, on the outskirts of Córdoba, Argentina.
Agustin Marcarian/Reuters
Reuters  — 

Lionel Messi has been immortalized in Argentina in tributes ranging from tattoos to murals after leading the national team to win the soccer World Cup. Now, his face can be seen from the heavens too – on a specially designed corn field.

The field in Los Condores in central Córdoba province was sown using an algorithm that calculated where seeds would need to be planted so that when the corn grew it created a huge visual image of Messi’s bearded visage.

“For me, Messi is unbeatable,” said Maximiliano Spinazze, the crop farmer who planted the unusual crop formation as a celebration of the team’s victory, their first World Cup since Diego Maradona led the team in 1986.

LUSAIL CITY, QATAR - DECEMBER 18: Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates with the World Cup Trophy after winning the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar. (Photo by Shaun Botterill - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
LUSAIL CITY, QATAR - DECEMBER 18: Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates with the World Cup Trophy after winning the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar. (Photo by Shaun Botterill - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Shaun Botterill/FIFA/Getty Images

Exclusive: Capturing Lionel Messi's viral moment -- The story behind the most liked photo on Instagram, told by the photographer who took it

“Now, they are world champions, I am delighted this can be expressed by planting the crop.”

The soccer-mad South American country is a major agricultural producer, the third largest global exporter of corn. Farming is its main export driver, though football may be its top claim to fame.

Carlos Faricelli, a farming engineer, designed the coding for the machines sowing the seeds that enabled them to plant in a precise pattern to create the eventual image, with certain areas more dense with seeds than others.

“I had the idea to make a code that goes in the seeders with Messi’s face as a tribute,” he said, adding he had then made the code available for any farmers “who dared to plant it.”

Using geocoding tools, the machinery knows how much seed per square meter it has to put in certain places to create the contrast for different parts of Messi’s face, Faricelli said.

“So when this corn grows and an aerial shot is taken, where the plants are closer together and the ground is less visible, a more intense green contrasts with where there are fewer plants and then this kind of agriculture art is created.”