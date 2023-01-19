CNN —

“Outlander” viewers, rejoice.

The fantasy TV drama will wrap up with its eighth and final season, Starz announced on Thursday.

The time-traveling saga won’t end there, though. The network has also announced a prequel series, “Outlander: Blood of my Blood,” is coming to the small screen.

The new 10-episode series will follow the lives and relationships of Sam Heughan’s character’s parents, according to a press release.

While Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie’s (Heughan) chapter is coming to an end, showrunner Matthew B. Roberts confirmed the prequel series will feature “several names and faces that ‘Outlander’ fans know and recognize.”

The seventh season of “Outlander” is currently filming in Scotland and premieres this summer. The final season will consist of 10 episodes.

“I know how it ends,” Heughan told Jimmy Fallon in 2022 while promoting season 6. The actor teased how original “Outlander” author Diana Gabaldon revealed the ending to him years ago and that it is buried in his email.

The “Outlander” series is based on Gabaldon’s bestselling book series and first premiered on Starz in 2014.

The period drama follows Balfe’s Claire Randall as she navigates romantic relationships whilst traveling through time.