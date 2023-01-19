CNN —

Ireland Baldwin is getting candid about the difficulties she’s facing during her pregnancy.

The daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger posted a lengthy note on her verified Instagram account on Wednesday about her experience.

“Pregnancy is hard,” the expectant mother wrote. “It takes so much out of you. I wasn’t ready for that.”

Baldwin, 27, is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, musician RAC, with whom she lives with and owns a business in Gearhart, Oregon.

In her note, Baldwin wrote that she “grew up with a very jaded perception of what love really looked like” and touched on the difficulties of being away from family during this time.

“It’s hard not being really close to family to begin with because they live far or are idiots that I want nothing to do with,” Baldwin wrote. “It’s hard seeing other people go through this and have their parents close by.”

She praised her boyfriend, writing that without him, she feels like she would have “lost my mind.”

Baldwin ended her post with encouragement for others.

“All of this is still worth it but its ok to admit how hard and scary it can all be,” she wrote. “You are not alone.”