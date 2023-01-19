Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript The Weekly Newsquiz tests your knowledge of events in the news

January 20, 2023

We start this Friday edition of CNN 10 in South America. Peru, considered the archeological capital of the continent, is seeing some of its worst political violence in decades. Today, we’ll explain what led up to the current situation in the capital of Lima and conditions the nation is struggling with . Then, we head to the Appalachian Mountains in the U.S. to hear about a battle between the crypto mining industry and local residents looking to turn down the volume.

WEEKLY NEWS QUIZ

1. What is the name of the civil rights leader whose birthday was celebrated this week as a U.S. federal holiday?

2. What is the limit of money the U.S. government is authorized to borrow called?

3. Featured in Tuesday’s episode, a British travel company looking for the ‘saddest day of the year’ coined what two word phrase?

4. What is the current capital of Indonesia that officials say is sinking into the sea?

5. Wednesday’s episode went behind the scenes of the health and safety procedures of what professional sports association?

6. What’s the most populated country on the planet, though maybe not for long?

7. What’s the name of the coral restoration method that was featured in Thursday’s episode?

8. In what national park would you find the so called “Invisible House”?

9. The removal of a former president has led to recent political protests in what city which is the capital of Peru?

10. What is the name of the influenza that has led to higher egg prices and an egg shortage?

