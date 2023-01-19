Today, you’ll find a deal on the Owala FreeSip water bottle, discounted Samsonite luggage and sitewide savings at Ban.do. All that and more below.

Ban.do Flash sale Bando New year, new planner (and all the necessary supplies). Infuse some color and creativity into your daily routine with Ban.do’s office, journaling and organization supplies. Right now, you can score 25% off sitewide with code ALL25 and get inspired by all the fun that Ban.do has to offer.

Lululemon Align Pant $98 From $49 at Lululemon Lululemon Some things are popular for a reason, a maxim undeniably true about Underscored’s favorite workout leggings, the beloved Align Pant. The buttery-soft fabric of these Lululemon leggings offers a lightweight yet opaque fit that’s understandably inspired a ton of copycats. Sales at Lululemon are ultra-rare, but lucky for you, the brand recently added a bunch of new styles to its We Made Too Much section.

Owala FreeSip Water Bottle $33 $26 at Amazon Owala Every couple of months, a new “it” water bottle arrives on the scene — think brands like S’well, Hydro Flask and Yeti. Now it’s time to welcome the latest must-have drinking vessel from Owala. Thanks to an ingenious flip cap, leakproof design and colorful look, this insulated stainless steel bottle has definitely earned its time in the spotlight. Get it now for 20% off, the lowest price we’ve seen in months.

Editor Favorite Apple Watch Ultra $799 $749 at Amazon Apple Anyone looking for an upgraded smart watch experience will find plenty to love in the Apple Watch Ultra. Its hefty price tag reflects a bevy of impressive features that top competitors and past models in a bunch of categories — battery, GPS precision, activity stats and more. Right now you can save $50 on the Ultra for a price that’s just $10 shy of the Black Friday low.

Samsonite 20% off bestsellers Samsonite Gear up for upcoming travel with new luggage from Samsonite. Right now, the brand is offering 20% off all its bestselling luggage. Shop suitcases, backpacks and packing accessories for the whole family, and keep your belongings safe wherever you’re going, whether it’s grandma’s house or overseas.

More deals to shop

• We named the Eero 6 mesh router, with its foolproof setup process, nearly unrivaled speeds and expansive coverage areas, as your best bet when opting for a mesh router. A few variations of the router are seeing nice discounts at over 25% off.

• A water flosser is an effective alternative to string floss, jetting a stream of water at your teeth to remove up to 99.9% of plaque. Right now the Waterpik Cordless is just $2 shy of its all-time low price.

• Today only, you can save on the Dyson V7 Advanced, a powerful addition to your cleaning lineup.

• Save 20% on this ultra-versatile Slice utility knife at Amazon.

• Get 30% off phone accessory bundles at Zagg for streamlined protection of your tech.

• This Fresh skin care gift set is a fantastic way to try out new products for less — or treat yourself to your faves — and it’s now just $45 for $96 worth of product.

• Seasoned athletes and newbies alike should consider the Lululemon Blissfeel running shoes, now as low as $79 in select colors and sizes.

• For any Emily Henry stans out there, “Book Lovers” is just $10 in paperback at Target right now.

• Originally more than $500, this Staub 5-quart cast-iron pot is under $130 (yes, you read that right) with code SLEEPNSAVE at eBay.

• These Nanoleaf tiles add a unique lighting element to any room, and right now they’re $20 off in the wood finish at Best Buy.

Deals you may have missed

Patagonia Apparel Up to 40% off past season styles at REI REI Sales are rare on the Patagonia site — like, once-in-a-blue-moon rare. Fortunately, REI just added a ton of the brand’s styles to its online sale section, so you can browse items at discounts of up to 40% off. Bestsellers, including Baggies, pullovers and flannels, are on sale just in time to stock up for yourself and any outdoorsy loved ones. Whether you’re roughing it in the backcountry or just walking the dog around the block, Patagonia styles are made to last.

Best Tested Logitech C920x Pro Webcam $70 $57 at Amazon Amazon In our testing, we found the Logitech C920S to be the best webcam for most people, delivering excellent picture quality in both bright and dim lighting conditions. Its design is sturdy and versatile, and it has some handy companion software for customizing your shots. The C920x is practically identical to our top pick but excludes the privacy shutter in favor of an XSplit VCam license, which allows you to adjust your background.

Best Tested Kenmore 600 Series Pet-Friendly Pop-N-Go $350 $267 with clipped coupon at Amazon Kenmore We all love our furry companions, but sometimes shedding is unavoidable. For cases ranging from mild to extreme, we recommend this Kenmore canister vacuum. Though it’s a bit bulky, its powerful floorhead outperforms vacuums twice its price, the motorized pet hair mini brush keeps upholstery looking fresh and its dust bags and exhaust filter are HEPA-compliant. Get it now in purple for the lowest price we’ve ever seen.