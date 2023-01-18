CNN —

Rafael Nadal’s Australian Open title defense came to a premature end on Wednesday as he lost 4-6 4-6 5-7 against American Mackenzie McDonald in the second round.

The 36-year-old Nadal struggled with a left hip injury throughout the match and needed treatment during the second set on Rod Laver Arena.

He managed to finish the match, eventually going down to McDonald in two hours and 32 minutes for his earliest exit from a grand slam since the 2016 Australian Open.

The unseeded McDonald, meanwhile, has a chance to match his best-ever run at the tournament if he manages to beat Dalibor Svrcina or Yoshihito Nishioka in the third round.

More to follow