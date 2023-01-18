screengrab brovary ukraine kindergarten
CNN  — 

A helicopter crash near a kindergarten in the Kyiv region has killed at least 18 people, including Ukraine’s entire interior ministry leadership team, according to officials.

At least 29 people were injured in the incident on Wednesday in the city of Brovary, on the outskirts of Ukraine’s capital, according to Oleksiy Kuleba, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration. Kuleba wrote on Telegram that three children are among the victims.

Interior Minister Denis Monastyrsky, First Deputy Minister Yevheniy Yenin and Secretary of State Yuriy Lubkovychis also died in the crash, Anton Geraschenko, an adviser to the ministry, confirmed on social media

An aerial view of the helicopter crash in Brovary.
An aerial view of the helicopter crash in Brovary.
Twitter
The site of the incident on Wednesday morning.
The site of the incident on Wednesday morning.
Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

Geraschenko added that investigators are determining the “cause of the tragedy.” He described everyone on the helicopter as a “patriots of Ukraine.”

A CNN team on the ground in the Kyiv region noted gray skies and very low visibility.

DNIPRO, UKRAINE - JANUARY 15: Emergency workers search the remains of a residential building that was struck by a Russian missile yesterday on January 15, 2023 in Dnipro, Ukraine. At least 20 people were reported dead after a missile hit the apartment building on Saturday, part of fresh wave of missiles launched by Russia. The Ukrainian president said his forces shot down 20 of 30 missiles fired by Russia on Saturday. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
DNIPRO, UKRAINE - JANUARY 15: Emergency workers search the remains of a residential building that was struck by a Russian missile yesterday on January 15, 2023 in Dnipro, Ukraine. At least 20 people were reported dead after a missile hit the apartment building on Saturday, part of fresh wave of missiles launched by Russia. The Ukrainian president said his forces shot down 20 of 30 missiles fired by Russia on Saturday. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Spencer Platt/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images

LIVE UPDATES: Russia's war in Ukraine

The helicopter that has crashed was a Eurocopter EC225 “Super Puma,” a CNN producer has confirmed after seeing remnants of flight manuals among the debris.

It landed near a kindergarten and a residential building, Kuleba said earlier.

“At the time of the tragedy, there were children and the staff in the kindergarten. At the moment, everyone was evacuated,” he wrote on Telegram.

Paramedics, the police and firefighters are responding at the scene, he added.