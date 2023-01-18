CNN —

British actor Julian Sands, known for his work in shows like “24” and movies like “A Room with a View” and “Arachnophobia,” has been identified as a hiker missing in the Mt. Baldy, California area since last Friday, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Sands was reported missing at 7:30pm on January 13, Gloria Huerta, a spokesperson with the department, tells CNN.

CNN has reached out to representatives for Sands for comment.

Mt. Baldy is located in the San Gabriel Mountains in San Bernardino County.

Search and rescue crews were on the mountain looking for Sands, but due to the severe weather and an avalanche threat, rescuers had to suspend their search efforts, Huerta said.

Officials continue to use drones to search for Sands, but are limited with other resources due to the weather on Mt. Baldy, Huerta added.

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department has recently warned hikers about visiting Mt. Baldy, where high winds and ice continue to make conditions dangerous.

In a post on Facebook, the agency said that over the last four weeks, search and rescue teams have responded 14 rescue missions on Mt. Baldy and in the surrounding area.

“These rescue missions have been for lost, stranded and/or injured hikers. Unfortunately, during these past 4 weeks, two hikers did not survive after falling and injuring themselves,” the post said. “The recent storms that brought the snow and ice conditions are not favorable for hikers, even those that feel they have a high level of experience.”

Sands’s other credits include films like “The Killing Fields” and “Leaving Las Vegas” and TV shows like “Smallville.”

One of his most recent credits included a recurring role in Netflix’s television series “What/If.”