CNN —

Julia Louis-Dreyfus isn’t against playing Selina Meyer again, but a major political shift would have to happen first.

In an interview with Variety, the actress was asked about rebooting her hit HBO series “Veep.” (HBO is owned by CNN’s parent company.)

The star said that she’s been pitched doing that a few times, but there would have to be “multiple years of normalcy in Washington before we could revisit something.”

And Louis-Dreyfus is adamant about the fact that her satirical send up of American politics wouldn’t be able to take on the events surrounding the January 6, 2021 insurrection.

“I don’t know how we could,” she told the publication. “I don’t know how to make that funny, especially when people lost their lives.”

The series ran for seven seasons starting in 2012 and has some major fans, including, according to its star, current Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Douglas Emhoff.

“It was incredible,” Louis-Dreyfus said. “Her husband, the first gentleman, and she told me they love ‘Veep,’ and that it’s more like DC than anyone would care to admit.”

In the meantime, the “Seinfeld” star is keeping plenty busy, jumping from television to more film work, including playing Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“There’s so much secrecy around it,” she said. “When I first started shooting, I had to go to set wearing a black cloak with a hood and keep my head down so nobody could see it was me walking onto the soundstage.”