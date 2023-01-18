Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

January 19, 2023

We’re going to begin with the latest news out of China where the country has recorded its first population decline in sixty years. This news is also coming at a time when China announced its worst economic performance in nearly half a century. Then, we’re looking at an outbreak of the avian flu and its impact on the price of eggs at your local store. Finally today, we’re heading to the Great Barrier Reef off the coast of Australia where a new technique could be key to restoring the health of coral reefs.

Click here to access the printable version of today’s CNN 10 transcript

CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show’s priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they’re making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.

Thank you for using CNN 10