Today, you’ll find a deal on our favorite Cooler Master keyboard, a discounted Arlo security camera bundle and savings on Patagonia apparel. All that and more below.

Patagonia Apparel Up to 40% off past season styles at REI REI Sales are rare on the Patagonia site — like, once-in-a-blue-moon rare. Fortunately, REI just added a ton of the brand’s styles to its online sale section, so you can browse items at discounts of up to 40% off. Bestsellers, including Baggies, pullovers and flannels, are on sale just in time to stock up for yourself and any outdoorsy loved ones. Whether you’re roughing it in the backcountry or just walking the dog around the block, Patagonia styles are made to last.

Best Tested iRobot Roomba j7+ $800 $599 at Amazon Amazon Pet hair and crumbs littering your floors are a thing of the past with a quality robot vacuum. Fortunately, our favorite robot vacuum, the iRobot Roomba j7+, is nicely discounted right now. Splurge for the j7+, which includes a self-empty base — you’ll be shocked at the powerful performance and smart robot technology that learns your cleaning preferences and home layout.

Reader Favorite Allbirds Apparel Up to 76% off at Woot! Allbirds You know 'em, you love 'em — Allbirds’ slipper-like merino wool shoes are a consistent favorite among Underscored readers. But once you’ve got your footwear needs in check, why not consider some apparel for the rest of your body? Right now Woot! is offering a bunch of versatile styles up to 76% off.

Lowest Price Cooler Master SK653 Keyboard $155 $90 at Amazon Cooler Master With a full complement of keys in a minimalist frame that doesn’t take up too much room on your desk, easy-to-use software and cross-platform compatibility, the Cooler Master SK653 is a big improvement over low-profile membrane keyboards. Right now you can score our pick for the best full-size low-profile keyboard at an all-time low price on Amazon.

Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera Security Bundle $600 $320 at Best Buy Best Buy You can keep a close eye on your property with a set of three Arlo cameras, an upgraded version of our top pick for the best wireless outdoor security camera. The battery-powered Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Cam adds 2K HDR video quality and a convenient magnetic mount to the Essential Camera. Get a rare discount on this bundle today only at Best Buy.

More deals to shop

• Right now at J.Crew, you can get an extra 60% off sale styles with code SALETIME.

• Shop rain and snow boots for the whole family and save during Hunter’s winter sale, and get an extra 15% off with code EXTRA15.

• This MacBook Air laptop with the M1 chip is $300 off at Best Buy for a limited time, so shop now if you’ve been searching for an upgrade.

• This Canon laser printer is 26% off right now, the lowest price we’ve tracked on Amazon.

• Woot! is offering the 2018 Apple Mac Mini for a whopping 50% off right now, so grab this fast and powerful machine for the lowest price we’ve seen.

• If you live in a snowy climate, a snow thrower is a good idea — this one from Snow Joe is $30 off today only at Best Buy.

• A bunch of bestselling skin care brands — think Bioderma, Cocokind, Dove, Versed and more — are on sale at Target, with additional promos for Target Circle members.

• Save on the new Amazon Fire 8 tablet now — the last time we tested the device, we were impressed, especially given the price.

• Save on cozy bedding during the Piglet in Bed winter sale, offering discounts of up to 50% through the end of the month.

Deals you may have missed

Reader Favorite Olaplex Hair Repair Treatment Kit $62 $42 with code EXTRA10 at Dermstore Dermstore Keep your hair lustrous and healthy this winter with this set of essentials from a beloved brand. You can score this four-piece set (including a pre-shampoo treatment, the viral hair perfector, reparative shampoo and moisturizing conditioner) for a nice discount at Dermstore. Worth $90 if bought separately, the set is marked down to under $47, plus get an extra 10% off with code EXTRA10.

Best Tested Logitech C920x Pro Webcam $70 $57 at Amazon Amazon In our testing, we found the Logitech C920S to be the best webcam for most people, delivering excellent picture quality in both bright and dim lighting conditions. Its design is sturdy and versatile, and it has some handy companion software for customizing your shots. The C920x is practically identical to our top pick but excludes the privacy shutter in favor of an XSplit VCam license, which allows you to adjust your background.

Best Tested Kenmore 600 Series Pet-Friendly Pop-N-Go $350 $267 with clipped coupon at Amazon Kenmore We all love our furry companions, but sometimes shedding is unavoidable. For cases ranging from mild to extreme, we recommend this Kenmore canister vacuum. Though it’s a bit bulky, its powerful floorhead outperforms vacuums twice its price, the motorized pet hair mini brush keeps upholstery looking fresh and its dust bags and exhaust filter are HEPA-compliant. Get it now in purple for the lowest price we’ve ever seen.

Best Tested Philips Hue Lightstrip Plus, 2-Pack $150 $133 at Amazon Amazon Philips Hue is considered by many to be the gold standard of smart home lighting, and right now you can get a rare discount on an on-trend lightstrip bundle from the brand. A backlit sofa or soft guiding lights add elegance to any room, and these strips each offer 6 feet of flexible, adjustable lights in any color, so you can customize your space exactly how you want it.