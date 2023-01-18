Travelers wait in line before they are allowed to search for their luggage in a baggage holding area for Southwest Airlines at Denver International Airport on December 28, 2022 in Denver, Colorado.
Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images
CNN  — 

The union representing Southwest Airlines pilots is taking early steps toward a possible strike, citing the airline’s Christmas travel meltdown among the concerns.

“Three years in the negotiating room, very little progress, a Christmas meltdown that has just defined what all of our problems are have led us to this decision,” Casey Murray, a Southwest captain and president of the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association, said.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by JIM LO SCALZO/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (13686591k) Southwest Airlines planes at Baltimore Washington International Airport (BWI) after Southwest Airlines cancelled another 3,000 flights for the day in Baltimore, Maryland, USA, 28 December 2022. The airline has canceled nearly 11,000 flights since a winter storm barreled through the US on 22 December. Southwest blames the ongoing issue on its IT software, which it called 'vastly outdated.' Southwest Airlines schedule meltdown continues, Baltimore, USA - 28 Dec 2022
Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The union leadership is calling for a strike authorization vote, an early step towards a possible strike. It said the vote could begin in May, a timeline that would “give our customers time to book elsewhere so that they may have confidence in their summer vacations, honeymoons, and family outings.”

The union’s vice president, Michael Santoro, called it “a tool to wake up management.”

The union also said it is asking Southwest for “gratitude pay to compensate our Pilots who suffered through the meltdown.”