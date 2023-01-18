jfk planes
Radar animation shows near-miss between 2 passenger planes at JFK
01:45 - Source: CNN
Top business news 16 videos
jfk planes
Radar animation shows near-miss between 2 passenger planes at JFK
01:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN
job report
Layoffs are making headlines. What's really going on in the job market
01:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
empty restaurant
Why small business owners may not feel inflation ease
02:39
Now playing
- Source: CNN
MIRAMAR, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 27: In this aerial view, single family homes are shown in a residential neighborhood on October 27, 2022 in Miramar, Florida. The rate on the average 30-year fixed mortgage hit 7.08%, up from 6.94% the week prior, according to Freddie Mac. Mortgage rates surpassed 7% for the first time since April 2002. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Is housing a buyer's market or a seller's market? CEO explains why it's neither
02:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Trump Facebook Employees Debate 02
Facebook could soon reinstate Trump. Two former senior staffers debate the decision
03:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Closeup shot of blue fire from domestic kitchen hob. Gas cooker with burning flames propane gas.
Your questions about a possible gas stove ban, answered
03:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
powell thumb sweden
Powell explains why the Fed will not 'promote a greener economy'
00:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
nancy hagans nurses nysna
Nurse on staffing shortages: 'It's not only physically toxic, it's mentally toxic'
04:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Senior mature business woman holding paper bill using calculator, old lady managing account finance, calculating money budget tax, planning banking loan debt pension payment sit at home kitchen table.
Congress passed new retirement savings rules. Here's what they mean for you
01:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
BMW CES 2023
Watch this color changing BMW in action
01:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Bill Gates
Here's what school protocols Bill Gates thinks didn't work during pandemic
01:27
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Foreman dnt AI
Artificial Intelligence can write as well as humans. See how it works
02:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Burger King employee Alondra Hernandez
She feels unsafe at her fast food job. Could a fast food council help?
04:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Apple AirTag Lauren Hughes stalking
Her ex-boyfriend stalked her using an AirTag. Now, she's suing Apple
03:36
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
David Schnitzler Yurkevich pkg1
Men are dropping out of the workforce. Here's why
02:55
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
elon musk jack sweeney split
Elon Musk suspends Twitter account tracking his private jet
03:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN
CNN  — 

A source familiar with the near-collision of two airliners on a John F. Kennedy International Airport runway tells CNN that special flashing lights which warn pilots against taxiing across a runway were in fact working.

The new development further raises the possibility that human error contributed to the Friday evening incident.

The international arrivals terminal is viewed at New York's John F. Kennedy Airport airport, October 2014 in New York City.
The international arrivals terminal is viewed at New York's John F. Kennedy Airport airport, October 2014 in New York City.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Regulators conducting interviews in JFK airport near-crash probe

The incident involved an American Airlines 777 that improperly crossed an active runway at the busy airport. “S**t!” an air traffic controller called out over the radio, urgently directing a Delta Air Lines 737 to stop its takeoff from the same runway where the American plane rolled across its direct path. The Delta plane stopped within 1,000 feet of the American jet.

On Wednesday, the source told CNN that following the incident, airport staff “went out immediately” to confirm Runway Status Lights were working properly.

JFK is one of 20 airports in the United States equipped with the fully automated Federal Aviation Administration system that warns pilots “when it is unsafe to enter, cross, or takeoff from a runway.”

On Tuesday, the National Transportation Safety Board told CNN that “interviews are ongoing” as part of its investigation into the incident. The FAA is also investigating.

- CNN’s Gregory Wallace contributed to this report