citi jane fraser
Citi's new CEO: I never had the ambition to be CEO (2018)
02:44 - Source: CNN
Nightcap episodes 17 videos
citi jane fraser
Citi's new CEO: I never had the ambition to be CEO (2018)
02:44
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nightcap 12152022 16x9 logo
Elon Musk's 'wild man strategy,' the next crypto shoe to drop, and the TikTok boogeyman
13:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Nightcap 120822 16x9 Logo
The AI chatbot coming for your job, 'Swifties' take on Ticketmaster, and Apple sued for AirTag stalking
13:31
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nightcap 120122 16x9 Logo
Elon Musk vs. Tim Cook, Sam Bankman-Fried's media apology tour, and why shopping on Amazon is getting worse
14:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
DESKTOP_Nightcap 111722_NO LOGO
Sam Bankman-Fried says 'F**k Regulators', Musk's Twitter ultimatum, and making TikToks instead of ads
13:34
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
nightcap 11-10-22 16x9 Logo
How crypto's golden boy lost billions, the end of quiet quitting, and the biggest mistake the Powerball winner can make
14:26
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Nightcap 110322_16x9_NO LOGO
Inside Musk's Twitter, Musk echoes Donald Trump, and an antitrust earthquake
14:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
nightcap tiktok mortgage rates full orig - 16x9 Logo
The dangers of TikTok as a news source, MrBeast's billions, and mortgage rates top 7%
14:39
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Nightcap_102022_16x9 NO LOGO
Watch: Tough times at Tesla, Kanye's Parler games and what this supermarket merger could mean for your grocery bill
12:55
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Full episode v2 no logo 16x9 thumb 105503_Nightcap_10112022
Scary house prices, all's not well in Zuckerberg's Metaverse, and what's going on with late night?
13:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Nightcap_100622_FULL_no logo 16x9
Video: Elon Musk's Twitter flip, Kim Kardashian pays up, and the internet is on the Supreme Court's docket
14:32
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
DESKTOP_Nightcap 09292022_LOGO
Regulating TikTok, the fight over speech on the internet, and big tech's sports streaming play
14:53
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
NightCap_09222022 FULL_LOGO
Inside the housing market, employers monitoring employees, and Airbnb's growing pains
14:30
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nightcap full show 91522 16x9 logo
Alex Jones back in court, the Ethereum merge, and Facebook's young people problem
14:33
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nightcap full 16x9 09082022
Musk vs. Twitter, Elizabeth Holmes seeks new trial, and the battle over returning to the office
13:23
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nightcap 090122 full
NFT collapse, inflation 'pain,' and Serena's next play. Welcome to 'Nightcap'
12:46
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nightcap 082522 16x9
Twitter whistleblower fallout, the debate over student loan forgiveness and quiet quitting, explained
15:09
Now playing
- Source: CNN
New York CNN  — 

When Jane Fraser became CEO of Citigroup nearly two years ago, in the middle of the pandemic, she established the kind of flexible hybrid work culture that’s mostly unheard of among elite Wall Street bankers.

Although Fraser sees no need to return to the old ways, Citi’s experiment has shown not all workers can hack it working remotely. The less productive ones, she said, are being called back into the office for coaching.

“We do measure productivity very carefully,” she said Tuesday during a panel hosted by Bloomberg News during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

DAVOS, SWITZERLAND - JANUARY 16: A view of country flags as 53rd World Economic Forum (WEF), also known as Davos Summit starts in Davos, Switzerland on January 16, 2023. More than 2,700 leaders from 130 countries will attend this year's summit that will last until January 20. (Photo by Dursun Aydemir/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
DAVOS, SWITZERLAND - JANUARY 16: A view of country flags as 53rd World Economic Forum (WEF), also known as Davos Summit starts in Davos, Switzerland on January 16, 2023. More than 2,700 leaders from 130 countries will attend this year's summit that will last until January 20. (Photo by Dursun Aydemir/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Dursun Aydemir/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

No recession after all? Business leaders are more hopeful as China reopens

“Apprenticeship is really important,” she added, recalling her own “eccentric and wonderful” mentors from her time as a young banker.

“We do want people collaborating, and they do collaborate better together,” Fraser said. “But at the same time we don’t have to go back to the ’80s model that sort of epitomized Wall Street, either.”

Fraser didn’t say whether Citi had formally shifted its work-from-home policy. Representatives from the bank didn’t immediately respond to CNN’s request for comment Wednesday.

A tool in the war for talent

Fraser became the first woman to run a major Wall Street bank when she took the Citi CEO role in March 2021. Roughly a year into the pandemic, signs of burnout were everywhere with deal volumes soaring.

As part of her mission to cast Citi as the bank “with a soul,” Fraser saw an opportunity to embrace rather than resist a hybrid work schedule that allowed staff flexibility. “The blurring of lines between home and work and the relentlessness of the pandemic workday have taken a toll on our well-being. It’s simply not sustainable,” she wrote in a memo to Citi’s more than 200,000 global staff.

Most roles at Citi would become hybrid, with three days in the office and up to two at home, she said in the memo. She also implemented “Zoom-free Fridays” and urged staff to avoid scheduling calls outside traditional work hours.

Jane Fraser, chief executive officer for Latin American at Citigroup Inc., speaks during the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., on Monday, April 29, 2019. The conference brings together leaders in business, government, technology, philanthropy, academia, and the media to discuss actionable and collaborative solutions to some of the most important questions of our time.
Jane Fraser, chief executive officer for Latin American at Citigroup Inc., speaks during the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., on Monday, April 29, 2019. The conference brings together leaders in business, government, technology, philanthropy, academia, and the media to discuss actionable and collaborative solutions to some of the most important questions of our time.
Kyle Grillot/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Citigroup's Jane Fraser is doing the unthinkable on Wall Street

That decision was both a response to the human tragedy of the pandemic and a calculated strategic decision to give the bank an edge in the cutthroat war for talent on Wall Street. Ultimately, she said, that bet has paid off, helping the bank “attract, retain and get the most out of our talent.”

Now, Fraser says, going forward it’s important for Citi to strike a balance between in-person collaboration and giving workers the flexibility they need.

“I think we’re in for a world of pretty tight labor supply,” she said. “We’re not seeing people coming back who had left the workforce in anything like the numbers we expected … We’re going to have to keep listening to our people to get that balance right.”