CNN —

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced Thursday she will stand aside for a new leader within weeks, saying she doesn’t believe she has the energy to seek re-election in the October polls.

Speaking at news conference, Ardern said her term would end by February 7, when she expects a new Labour prime minister will be sworn in – though “depending on the process that could be earlier.”

“The decision was my own,” Ardern said. “Leading a country is the most privileged job anyone could ever have, but also the most challenging. You cannot and should not do it unless you have a full tank, plus a bit in reserve for those unexpected challenges.”

“I no longer have enough in the tank to [the job] justice,” she added.

She said at the end of 2022, she took time to consider whether she had what it takes to continue as prime minister – ultimately concluding it was time to step down.

However, she added: “I am not leaving because it was hard. If that was the case, I probably would have departed two months in the job,” listing various challenges her administration faced, including the Covid-19 pandemic, the 2019 Christchurch terror attack and the deadly volcanic eruption on Waiheke Island, also known as White Island.

The early announcement will allow for planning and preparation by government agencies and political parties, she added.

The general election will be held on October 14.

When Ardern became Prime Minister at 2017 at the age of 37, she was New Zealand’s third female leader and one of the youngest leaders in the world. Within a year, she had given birth in office – only the second world leader ever to do so.

She was re-elected for a second term in 2020, the victory buoyed by her government’s “go hard and go early” approach to the pandemic, which helped New Zealand avoid the devastating outbreaks seen elsewhere.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese tweeted praise for Ardern after the announcement on Thursday, saying she “has shown the world how to lead with intellect and strength” and has been “a great friend to me.”

