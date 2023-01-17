Devin Willock, left, and Chandler LeCroy
Hear from family of UGA football player killed in car crash
02:36
02:36
Documents show employer reported Ana Walshe missing, not her husband
Documents show employer reported Ana Walshe missing, not her husband
02:43
greta thunberg detained german police
See climate activist Greta Thunberg being carried away by German police
00:24
Video inside plane of Nepali crash may shed light on what exactly happened
Video inside plane of Nepali crash may shed light on what exactly happened
02:32
University of Alabama basketball player charged with capital murder
University of Alabama basketball player charged with capital murder
01:40
mob boss matteo arrest
Mob boss walked out of hospital in custody after 30 years on the run
01:24
nepal black box
Black box recovered from Nepal plane crash wreckage
02:13
'Apocalyptic': CNN reporter describes scene at Ukrainian apartment block after Russian missile strike
'Apocalyptic': CNN reporter describes scene at Ukrainian apartment block after Russian missile strike
02:10
james comer sotu iso 01 15 2022
Tapper asks GOP lawmaker if he will investigate Trump or just Biden
03:04
migrant girls found us mexico border
Video: Migrant girls rescued from river near US-Mexico border
01:00
Police describe what happened in shooting involving Alabama basketball star
Police describe what happened in shooting involving Alabama basketball star
01:12
Jamie Raskin 01 15 2023
Tapper presses Rep. Raskin on Biden's handling of classified documents
01:25
jfk planes
Radar animation shows near-miss between 2 passenger planes at JFK
01:45
Devin Willock, left, and Chandler LeCroy
UGA football player and staffer killed hours after UGA championship celebration
03:59
rod rosenstein NR
Former deputy attorney general says this is the 'key question' for Biden
02:09
Pescadero road collapse
See how rain impacted this road in coastal California city
01:06
Nicholas Bogel-Burroughs Bryan Kohberger split
NYT reporter pored through 10 years of Idaho killings suspect's internet posts. See what he found
02:21
CNN  — 

The SUV carrying four members of the University of Georgia football program, two of whom were killed, was exceeding the speed limit of 40 mph before it hit a curb and left the roadway, according to the crash report from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department released Tuesday.

University of Georgia football player Devin Willock and staff member Chandler LeCroy both died in the crash.

The report says the Ford Expedition driven by LeCroy “failed to negotiate a left curve, resulting in the vehicle striking a curb with its front passenger tire and leaving the roadway,” going on to strike a “(Georgia) Power Pole and another utility pole cutting them in half.”

After hitting the two poles, the vehicle “struck a tree with its rear passenger quarter panel and caused it to begin rotating clockwise where it struck another tree with its driver’s side,” the report continued.

Devin Willock, left, and Chandler LeCroy
University of Georga Athletics/chandler_lecroy via Instagram

Injured passengers identified in car crash that killed UGA football player and staffer

Willock, who was seated behind LeCroy on the driver’s side, was ejected from the vehicle when it landed against the corner of an apartment building, according to the crash report. Willock, 20, died at the scene and LeCroy, 24, was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Victoria Bowles, the 26-year-old sitting in the back seat on the passenger side of the vehicle, sustained multiple injuries during the collision. She was transported to the hospital following the crash. The type of injuries is redacted in the report released Tuesday, which said she was not wearing a seat belt.

The front seat passenger, identified as 21-year-old Warren McClendon, sustained a laceration to his head during the crash, the report says. McClendon’s father told the Athens Banner-Herald that his son needed stitches but is “doing well.”

The report lists the “First Harmful Event” in the accident as hitting the curb and the “Most Harmful Event” as hitting a tree. It does not specify how fast the vehicle was going.

According to the report alcohol and drug tests were not administered to the driver at the crash site. The operating condition of the driver was listed as “Unknown.” CNN reached out to the Athens-Clarke County coroner for the toxicology results from LeCroy’s autopsy.

The crash occurred early Sunday, just hours after the team celebrated its latest national championship victory.

Willock, a redshirt sophomore from New Milford, New Jersey, joined the team as a freshman in 2020 and played on the offensive line in all 15 of the team’s games this past season. LeCroy was a football recruiting analyst for the team, according to her LinkedIn.

Warren McClendon, 21, was injured in the single-vehicle crash that killed a UGA teammate and a team staffer.
UGA Athletics

McClendon is an offensive lineman who started at right tackle for Georgia this season and declared for the NFL draft earlier Saturday.

Bowles is also a member of the Georgia football staff.

The crash came hours after Sanford Stadium and the surrounding streets were brimming with ecstatic fans who had come to celebrate the Bulldogs’ second straight national championship. But by the next morning, they had joined the team in mourning the sudden loss of Willock and LeCroy.

Willock’s aunt and uncle, Cicely and Norman Stout, said their nephew was well liked and a good student.

“He was doing very well. He was very loved by all his peers and all the teachers and all the coaches,” Cicely Stout said. “Devin is always smiling, no matter what. Devin has a smile on his face and he was doing very well in academics. He was doing very good. He was good, very good student, very good person.”

It’s an unfortunately familiar tragedy for the family. Willock’s older brother, Jonathan Wheatley, died in 2009 at the age of 20 from injuries sustained in a similar car crash, Cicely Stout said.

“He’s gone way, way too soon for us,” Willock’s uncle said.

University of Georgia Athletics has shared links on its social media for people wishing to support the families.

“We have been overwhelmed and touched by the outpouring of love and support for the Willock and LeCroy families,” officials tweeted. “Many people have reached out asking how to help.

Donate to the Willock family:

https://gofundme.com/f/remembering-devin-willock-uga-football

Donate to the LeCroy family:

https://gofundme.com/f/remembering-chandler-lecroy-uga-football…”

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said. Investigators have asked anyone with information to contact authorities.

What the crash scene looked like

Photos taken by residents who live near the crash site show the car crashed outside an apartment building and a broken power pole.
Courstesy Ceciley Pangburn

The crash occurred just beyond a curved section of Barnett Shoals Road. There is a sidewalk, but no barrier on the outer edge of the road.

Photos of the crash site taken by nearby residents show a wooden power pole snapped in half and the SUV’s frame crumpled against an apartment building in Shoals Creek, about two miles from the Georgia campus.

“That car dented like a tin can,” Cecily Pangburn, a resident of the apartment complex, told CNN. She described hearing a loud bang when the crash happened, followed by her power going out.

Another resident, Jonathan D’Souza, said he was the first person to respond to the scene of the crash. He told CNN he was watching television when he felt the ground shake and heard what sounded like gunshots outside his apartment.

Devin Willock, left, and Chandler LeCroy
University of Georga Athletics/chandler_lecroy via Instagram

University of Georgia football player and staff member killed in car crash hours after championship celebration

When D’Souza went outside to see what happened, he said it was pitch black because the power had gone out. It wasn’t until he saw sparks flying from dangling power lines in the middle of the street that he was able to see a mangled SUV smashed into his neighbor’s house, he said.

D’Souza said he ran toward the SUV and saw Willock lying face down next to the vehicle. D’Souza said he started screaming at an unresponsive Willock asking if he was okay.

“It was the most helpless feeling because you wish you could save him, but you know he’s already gone,” D’Souza said.

CNN’s Steve Almasy, Hannah Sarisohn, Eric Levenson, Wayne Sterling, Elizabeth Wolfe, Melissa Alonso and Dave Alsup contributed to this report.