Police at scene of shooting in Dallas that left an 11-year-old boy dead.
A 14-year-old girl was charged with murder Monday following the fatal shooting of an 11-year-old boy who was caught in gunfire as two girls fought, according to Dallas police.

On Sunday afternoon at about 2 p.m., police were called to a report of a shooting at an apartment complex in south Dallas.

During the investigation into the shooting, police determined a fight was going on between two girls in the parking lot of the complex.

“One juvenile suspect retrieved a handgun and shot in the direction of the female she was fighting; however, the shot struck a male juvenile bystander,” police said in a statement.

The 11-year-old boy was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries, police said.

The suspect initially ran from the location but was later taken into custody and charged, and she remains at the Henry Wade Juvenile Justice Center, police said.

A weapon was recovered during the investigation, the agency added.

Police are not releasing the names of those involved in the incident due to their ages.