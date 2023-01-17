Gregory Morey-Parker
Ex-roommate says he never knew George Santos by that name
05:42 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
Gregory Morey-Parker
Ex-roommate says he never knew George Santos by that name
05:42
Now playing
- Source: CNN
kevin mccarthy
Watch McCarthy acknowledge apprehension he had about George Santos' resume
01:30
Now playing
- Source: CNN
james comer sotu iso 01 15 2022
Tapper asks GOP lawmaker if he will investigate Trump or just Biden
03:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Jamie Raskin 01 15 2023
Tapper presses Rep. Raskin on Biden's handling of classified documents
01:25
Now playing
- Source: CNN
video only gaetz rogers split fight
Gaetz speaks out about altercation with GOP congressman
02:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Tim Naftali Biden split
Biden White House 'probably very angry at itself,' says CNN presidential historian
02:15
Now playing
- Source: CNN
rod rosenstein NR
Former deputy attorney general says this is the 'key question' for Biden
02:09
Now playing
- Source: CNN
david axelrod biden caution
Hear former Obama adviser's caution to Biden amid classified documents issue
01:27
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Ashley Aune
Missouri lawmaker pushes back on strict dress code for women in state house
03:51
Now playing
- Source: CNN
santos harbor city capital vpx
2020 video shows Santos bragging about 'record returns' at accused 'Ponzi scheme' job
03:11
Now playing
- Source: CNN
steve bannon david schoen split
Hear why Bannon lawyer asked to be removed from fraud case
04:42
Now playing
- Source: CNN
WCVB city offical vpx
'People are gonna die in the street': City official gets heated at meeting
01:38
Now playing
- Source: WCVB
Gov. Abbott responds to criticism for calling migrant crisis an 'invasion'
03:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Trump Tower, home to the Trump Organization, stands along Fifth Avenue on June 30, 2021 in New York City.
CNN reporter explains why Trump Org. fine is a 'symbolic moment'
01:30
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Paul Ryan
'I think I had too much power as Speaker': Paul Ryan reflects on House Speaker role
04:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Merrick Garland
Merrick Garland announces special counsel to oversee Biden documents investigation
03:36
Now playing
- Source: CNN
CNN  — 

A former roommate of New York Rep. George Santos said on Tuesday that the fabulist lawmaker showed signs of “delusions of grandeur” during their time living together in New York City.

“The truth has finally come out,” Gregory Morey-Parker told Don Lemon on “CNN This Morning.”

Lawmakers from both parties, including a number of prominent New York Republicans, have demanded Santos resign after it was revealed he repeatedly lied about his resume and identity. GOP House leadership has so far declined to join in those calls.

Morey-Parker, who shared an apartment with Santos for a few months, said the future GOP member of Congress made a series of claims about his life and personal finances that “didn’t seem feasible” and that Santos “would go to bars with rolls of hundred dollar bills and, three days later, he would have no money.”

CNN has reached out to Santos’ attorney as well as his congressional spokesperson for comment.

Santos’ former roommate also said he figured Santos had been lying about a number of things, like his personal wealth and academic history, but began to doubt himself after the campaign.

“I kind of assumed he has made up about going to Baruch and NYU,” Morey-Parker said. “But then I thought, well maybe I was wrong, you know, after the election because I’m sure the DCCC (Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee) and RNC (Republican National Committee) would’ve investigated him and at least his opponent would have done some opp (opposition) research.”

He added: “I don’t understand. Did he go one-by-one to everybody in his district and just literally pull the wool over their eyes. It’s just flabbergasting.”

Asked about his claim that Santos appeared wearing a scarf stolen from him at a now infamous rally and speech on January 5, 2021, Morey-Parker said the allegedly nicked neckware wasn’t his foremost concern.

“He is one of the highest elected officials in the country. He is responsible for making the laws. Yes, I do miss my stone check Burberry scarf, but at the same time it’s why I feel like they’re not focusing enough on the issues at hand,” Morey-Parker said. “Where did all this money come from to finance the campaign…the whole thing is quite bewildering to me.”