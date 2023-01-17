Today, you’ll find a deal on a vacuum perfect for tackling pet hair, a discounted Manduka Pro yoga mat and savings on a Vitamix immersion blender. All that and more below.

Best Tested Manduka Pro Yoga Mat $129 $90 at Amazon Manduka Refresh your practice with a new mat. Our top pick for hot yoga, the Manduka Pro, is at the lowest price we’ve tracked on Amazon in the Verve maroon color. Regular hot yoga practitioners can rely on the Manduka Pro Yoga Mat to withstand the sheer amount of sweat produced in one sweltering hot yoga class. The ultra-dense PVC mat's weight works to cement it into your flooring, while its ultra-tacky top side features a state-of-the-art texture that results in a no-slip grip — yes, even when you're dripping in sweat.

Reader Favorite Olaplex Hair Repair Treatment Kit $62 $42 with code EXTRA10 at Dermstore Dermstore Keep your hair lustrous and healthy this winter with this set of essentials from a beloved brand. You can score this four-piece set (including a pre-shampoo treatment, the viral hair perfector, reparative shampoo and moisturizing conditioner) for a nice discount at Dermstore. Worth $90 if bought separately, the set is marked down to under $47, plus get an extra 10% off with code EXTRA10.

Best Tested Vitamix Immersion Blender $150 $138 at Amazon Vitamix Like everything else in Vitamix’s lineup, this slim, compact hand blender is packed with power, making it a versatile tool that can whip up everything from smoothies to soup to spreads in seconds. When you're done, the streamlined machine can be tucked away out of sight easily in a drawer. Get our best tested immersion blender for less at Amazon right now.

Best Tested Logitech C920x Pro Webcam $70 $57 at Amazon Amazon In our testing, we found the Logitech C920S to be the best webcam for most people, delivering excellent picture quality in both bright and dim lighting conditions. Its design is sturdy and versatile, and it has some handy companion software for customizing your shots. The C920x is practically identical to our top pick, but excludes the privacy shutter in favor of an XSplit VCam license, which allows you to adjust your background.

Best Tested Kenmore 600 Series Pet-Friendly Pop-N-Go $350 $267 with clipped coupon at Amazon Kenmore We all love our furry companions, but sometimes shedding is unavoidable. For cases ranging from mild to extreme, we recommend this Kenmore canister vacuum. Though it’s a bit bulky, its powerful floorhead outperforms vacuums twice its price, the motorized pet hair mini brush keeps upholstery looking fresh and its dust bags and exhaust filter are HEPA-compliant. Get it now in purple for the lowest price we’ve ever seen.

More deals to shop

• This round Wet Brush makes styling a cinch, and right now it’s just $12 at Amazon.

• Calling all Swifties: The lavender-hued Midnights CD, featuring three bonus tracks, is on sale now at Target.

• Right now at Madewell, get extra 50% off sale styles — from Chelsea boots to activewear — with code GOODMOOD.

• Today at Squatty Potty, everything is 20% off sitewide with code NEWYEAR20.

• Apply the on-page coupon to save hundreds on this Ecoflow generator, a must-have for power outages as well as RV trips.

• This remote-controlled oscillating fan is over 40% off right now.

• Save on a pack of 96 AA and AAA Energizer batteries at Woot! right now.

• A bunch of useful Apple accessories are discounted at Woot! — think AirTag holders, charging cables and more.

• This three-wick Apotheke candle is discounted in three unique scents at Nordstrom.

• Save on cookware from premium brands during this overstock sale at Sur La Table.

Deals you may have missed

Best Tested Philips Hue Lightstrip Plus, 2-Pack $150 $133 at Amazon Amazon Philips Hue is considered by many to be the gold standard of smart home lighting, and right now you can get a rare discount on an on-trend lightstrip bundle from the brand. A backlit sofa or soft guiding lights add elegance to any room, and these strips each offer 6 feet of flexible, adjustable lights in any color, so you can customize your space exactly how you want it.

Reader Favorite Hydro Flask Wide-Mouth Vacuum Water Bottle $45 $33 at REI REI A classic for a reason, Hydro Flask’s famous insulated water bottle is on sale right now at REI in a bunch of colors. Get close to 30% off this 32-ounce wide-mouthed bottle that’s durable enough for all your adventures.