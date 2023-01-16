November 2022

Nov. 2 — President Biden’s personal attorneys unexpectedly discover Obama-Biden administration records at the Penn Biden Center in Washington, and notify the National Archives. According to Biden’s personal attorney, Bob Bauer, the president’s attorneys are in regular contact with the Archives for the next eight days.

Nov. 3 — The National Archives informs its inspector general of the matter.

Nov. 4 — The National Archives inspector general informs the Justice Department that Biden aides found documents at the Penn Biden Center.

Nov. 9 — The FBI and Justice Department launch an assessment to understand whether classified material was mishandled.

Nov. 10 — The Justice Department informs Biden’s personal attorneys it launched the assessment. “Once the President’s personal attorneys heard from DOJ, the President’s personal attorneys were in regular contact with DOJ,” according to Bauer.

Nov. 14 — Attorney General Merrick Garland asks US Attorney John Lausch to oversee the investigation into documents.

Nov. 18 — Garland names Jack Smith, the war crimes prosecutor, as special counsel to oversee investigations into former President Donald Trump, including his handling of classified material found at Mar-a-Lago.