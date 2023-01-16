Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

January 17, 2023

What’s the debt ceiling and why is there a major battle on Capitol Hill over it? Can the two sides agree to terms and will the ceiling be raised again? We’ll look at that this Tuesday and examine the myth of “Blue Monday”. We’ll follow that up with some tips on how to make the most of the winter months. And finally today, Jakarta. The capital city of Indonesia, is sinking into the ocean. So, the government of Indonesia has decided to build a completely new capital city, in a completely different location. But at what cost?

