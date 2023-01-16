Ben McKenzie cnntm intv
Actor rips crypto as 'largest Ponzi scheme in history'
03:13 - Source: CNN
Top business news 15 videos
Ben McKenzie cnntm intv
Actor rips crypto as 'largest Ponzi scheme in history'
03:13
Now playing
- Source: CNN
job report
Layoffs are making headlines. What's really going on in the job market
01:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
empty restaurant
Why small business owners may not feel inflation ease
02:39
Now playing
- Source: CNN
MIRAMAR, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 27: In this aerial view, single family homes are shown in a residential neighborhood on October 27, 2022 in Miramar, Florida. The rate on the average 30-year fixed mortgage hit 7.08%, up from 6.94% the week prior, according to Freddie Mac. Mortgage rates surpassed 7% for the first time since April 2002. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Is housing a buyer's market or a seller's market? CEO explains why it's neither
02:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Trump Facebook Employees Debate 02
Facebook could soon reinstate Trump. Two former senior staffers debate the decision
03:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Closeup shot of blue fire from domestic kitchen hob. Gas cooker with burning flames propane gas.
Your questions about a possible gas stove ban, answered
00:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
powell thumb sweden
Powell explains why the Fed will not 'promote a greener economy'
04:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nancy hagans nurses nysna
Nurse on staffing shortages: 'It's not only physically toxic, it's mentally toxic'
01:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Congress passed new retirement savings rules. Here's what they mean for you
01:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
BMW CES 2023
Watch this color changing BMW in action
01:27
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Bill Gates
Here's what school protocols Bill Gates thinks didn't work during pandemic
02:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Foreman dnt AI
Artificial Intelligence can write as well as humans. See how it works
04:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Burger King employee Alondra Hernandez
She feels unsafe at her fast food job. Could a fast food council help?
03:36
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Apple AirTag Lauren Hughes stalking
Her ex-boyfriend stalked her using an AirTag. Now, she's suing Apple
02:55
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
David Schnitzler Yurkevich pkg1
Men are dropping out of the workforce. Here's why
03:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN
New York CNN  — 

The bitcoin bulls are back.

After getting pummeled by losses for the better part of last year, bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are rallying in 2023, prompting speculation that the so-called crypto winter — the digital asset world’s equivalent of a bear market — is over.

Bitcoin, the world’s most popular crypto, is up 25% over the past month, hovering above $20,000 for the first time since November, when the implosion of Sam Bankman-Fried’s trading platform FTX sent shock waves through the industry. Ethereum, the No. 2 crypto, is up more than 30% over the past month, trading above $1,500 on Monday.

“Wall Street is very confident that the end of the Fed’s tightening cycle is upon us and that is providing some underlying support for crypto,” wrote Ed Moya, a senior market analyst at Oanda, on Friday. “Unless we hear some strong hawkish pushback from the Fed or if commodity prices surge, crypto traders should not be surprised if Bitcoin is able to extend its recent gains.”

Bitcoin peaked more than a year ago, in November 2021, just shy of $69,000. Two months ago, as FTX contagion gripped the digital asset market, bitcoin plummeted to a two-year low of $15,480.

While US stock and bond markets are closed Monday in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, cryptocurrencies trade 24 hours a day, seven days a week.